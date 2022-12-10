Rob Edwards ‘bitterly disappointed’ as first Luton game in charge ends in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rob Edwards ‘bitterly disappointed’ as first Luton game in charge ends in defeat

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 6.24pm
Rob Edwards’ 10-man Luton lost at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rob Edwards’ 10-man Luton lost at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Luton boss Rob Edwards was left “bitterly disappointed” after his first game in charge of the Hatters ended with a painful last-gasp defeat to Middlesbrough.

Town took the lead at the Riverside thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Jordan Clark but in-form Boro levelled almost immediately through Chuba Akpom.

Luton made life even more difficult for themselves when Amari’i Bell was sent off with 18 minutes to play, and the hosts made their opponents pay as substitute Matt Crooks struck a stoppage-time winner.

“I’m bitterly disappointed,” said Edwards, who replaced Nathan Jones as Luton boss during the World Cup break.

“The lads are all disappointed, they’re flat in there as you’d expect. I’m not saying we deserved to win the game by any stretch but I thought the effort and the endeavour of the lads was different class.

“The first half was really good, I was really pleased. We didn’t create loads of chances but we retained a real threat and the individual goal from Jordan was brilliant.

“I was disappointed to concede the equaliser but we were relatively pleased at half-time.

“There are bits to learn from the second half. We need to be slightly better with the ball when we win it back in transition. That allowed them to gain momentum and control.

“Obviously you add the red card in and it made it really difficult for us. We almost got there, so it does feel sore.”

Bell was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, both for fouls on Isaiah Jones.

Edwards said: “I have to be honest, I haven’t seen the second one back again. There were a few fouls in the game. Jones can be devastating on the transition.

“We gave one or two fouls away. We can’t change that now and we have to manage those moments a bit better.”

The late winner extended Middlesbrough’s unbeaten run to five games and moved Michael Carrick’s side into the top half of the Championship table and just three points off the top six.

Carrick said: “I’m happy with it because it didn’t come easy but we found a way to win.

“It’s not always going to be the easy-on-the-eye football and flowing like most of our performances so far have been. We’ve played some really good stuff I think, since I’ve come.

“Today we had to find a little bit within ourselves because it was a bit sticky at times today, particularly in the first half.

“You could see we were lacking that little yard of sharpness and connection and rhythm from where we left off (before the break).

“But at the same time, second half I thought we were finding that as the game went on and looked dangerous towards the end – even before the sending off I thought.

“I thought we looked like we were starting to show what he had been before and so I’m delighted with the lads for digging in and showing that attitude and belief to keep doing that right.

“I thought the boys were patient and showed quality the more the game went on.

“The boys found a way. Winning at the end is always a great way to win in terms of the energy and boost within the squad. I’m delighted for the whole group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented