Kolo Toure proud of Wigan players after earning point in first game as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kolo Toure proud of Wigan players after earning point in first game as manager

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 6.24pm
Kolo Toure was proud of Wigan’s players after drawing at Millwall (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kolo Toure was proud of Wigan’s players after drawing at Millwall (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kolo Toure was delighted with the attitude shown by his players in his first match as manager as Wigan held Millwall to a 1-1 draw at the Den.

Will Keane marked Toure’s opening match as Latics boss with a well-taken goal from the centre of the box after 33 minutes.

But it was not long before the home side equalised through a moment of supreme quality from Dutch star Zian Flemming.

It was the second half that particularly pleased Toure, with his side nullifying any threat from the Lions and marking his managerial debut with a draw.

He said: “It was a good game, we played against a really good side, it is always tough to come to Millwall and to try to get something out of the game.

“As we know, they have been winning most of their games here, and we knew it was going to be tough, but I am very proud of my players, we played how we wanted to play, we created chances and we scored.

“They came back but I think second half we were still very dangerous and maybe we could have scored a winner, but I think it is a good point and I am very proud of the players.

“It is incredible what they have done, we have only been working for eight days and the way they performed this afternoon was incredible.

“The plan that we put on, they stuck to that and they were confident on the ball, making great passes, breaking the line and stepping up on passes from the centre-backs – they all played very well.”

It was Keane’s eighth goal of the season and by no means was it his most memorable, with the ball bobbling into his feet after a deflection, but Toure is excited by what he can give to the side, although admits there can always be more.

“He has an unbelievable talent, for me, he is the player that can play in different positions and can still score goals,” added Toure.

“We are very, very excited by what he is going to give to the team definitely.

“We had the chances to finish the game, but you have to give credit to Millwall, they are a good team.

“Defensively, they are very aggressive and quite compact as well and we just could not find that last pass.

“We will keep working on it, though, and try and be much more clinical in the box.”

Gary Rowett is a far more experienced campaigner in the opposite dugout but even he was impressed by the incredible volley from Flemming.

However, he could not hide his frustrations at not being able to find a winner.

He said: “It was a lovely move and a lovely goal, but I think the frustrating thing was it was probably the main bit of quality in the game and I think if you are going to open a game up and win a game like that you need to show a bit more.

“I think, because he has hit it early and clean, it has not allowed the goalkeeper really to move, but that is the sort of quality that Zian has got and the rest of the players have got as well.

“I think that was the frustration with us, we know we are facing Wigan with a new manager.

“They are going to have a little bit of a lift, they are going to play at a level maybe higher than they have been playing in the previous games, but you have to accept that and you have to do more to win the game.

“We just lacked quality and, as I said to the players after, we got a point and that is really all we deserved, it is no disgrace but we now need to do a little bit more than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented