Matt Gray delighted with Sutton’s handling of conditions in win over Colchester

Sutton boss Matt Gray was delighted after his side braved the elements to beat struggling Colchester 1-0.

Rob Milsom’s first-half penalty separated the two sides at Gander Green Lane before Ossama Ashley, who conceded the penalty, was sent off in the second half.

It was a game which failed to really catch fire after the pitch had been covered for three days due to the sub-freezing temperatures which saw games cancelled left, right and centre this weekend.

“The most important thing is the result,” admitted Gray. “I’m absolutely delighted with the clean sheet and the three points.

“It was a pitch that was playable for sure, but it was a tricky surface.

“The ground staff couldn’t do their normal job after having the covers on for the last three days. Our pitch is excellent but they didn’t have the chance to get the pitch to its usual pristine condition.

“With a crispy surface it was difficult to get it down at times, it was a bit bobbly.

“I thought they started better than us, I wasn’t happy with our style. It wasn’t like us.

“Their keeper’s made a couple of good saves but we get the penalty and Rob dispatches it really well.

“It was a stop-start game with no flow to it so it was frustrating because we wanted to create a few more chances and get the second to kill them off.

“It was a comfortable result for us and I’m pleased with the win.

“They go down to 10 men and that changes the game because they sit in there. All in all, I’m delighted with the win.”

Colchester’s woes on the road continued with this loss being their 10th away defeat in 11 games this season.

To make things worse, Alan Judge suffered what looked an awful injury and head coach Matt Bloomfield was incensed by the referee.

He said: “I’m obviously really disappointed to lose the game.

“I’m really proud with the discipline we showed in the second half with 10 men.

“I thought the energy and enthusiasm showed in our play with the tactics we worked on all week.

“I thought we were comfortable in the game, we created some chances and we would have liked to have seen one of those go in.

“The game was changed with the incident just before half-time when the referee decides to give a penalty against my team. He compounds that by booking the player, who he deems to have given a foul, when one of my players is injured in the six-yard box having been fouled.

“He doesn’t give us a foul or stop the game for an injured player.

“He’s (Judge) in a lot of pain. There’s a lot of swelling around the knee so we’re not sure of the severity of the injury.”