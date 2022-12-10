Liam Manning urges MK Dons to start fighting after home defeat to Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Manning urges MK Dons to start fighting after home defeat to Fleetwood

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 6.45pm
It ended with a win for Fleetwood at Stadium MK (David Davies/PA)
It ended with a win for Fleetwood at Stadium MK (David Davies/PA)

Liam Manning has told his MK Dons team that they have to stop feeling sorry for themselves and start to fight after falling to a 2-1 League One defeat at home to Fleetwood.

The Dons sit 23rd in the table, level on points with bottom side Morecambe after birthday boy Daniel Batty helped the Cod Army complete a come-from-behind victory.

Warren O’Hora had given the home side the lead shortly after half-time, but his goal was cancelled out by Carl Johnston before Batty’s winner.

And Manning was clearly frustrated at his team’s lack of intensity, particularly in both penalty areas.

He said: “The players are feeling sorry for themselves and that’s part of the problem. You have to fight, you have to scrap and you have to step up and be counted.

“If you want to get out of it and progress then you have to show character and fight.

“We created enough chances, we conceded two shots on target and that led to two goals.

“We’re at the stage where we have to stop talking about the performances and we have to be disciplined and do the things required in terms of the intensity and focus. It’s hurting us and it’s costing us.

“We created numerous chances and had so many good chances to put the game to bed. That’s when you need people to step up.

“For all the bits between the two boxes, all that matters is what happens in those two boxes.

“At key times in the game we lacked quality in both boxes and it’s hugely disappointing and frustrating.”

Nathan Holland had two good chances in the first half but was denied by Jay Lynch for the first before putting a shot over shortly before half-time.

Still, when O’Hora broke the deadlock from Jack Tucker’s headed pass, the home side looked like they were in control.

Fleetwood responded though, Johnston equalising with a brilliant curling strike before Batty’s injury-time winner.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown said: “I’m delighted for the lads. They have worked hard. It was a hard performance away from home.

“It’s all on the lads. They have that enthusiasm and that drive to move forward and win a game.

“You don’t want to take that away from them because they have that willingness to go 95 minutes to score. We have that never-say-die attitude.

“Batt’s goal is exceptional. He comes on and brings energy to the team.

“He drops in on his left foot. Did I fancy him? I’m not too sure I did! But it’s a cracking strike and I’m delighted for him that it’s come in.

“It’s the perfect birthday present for him. We wished him all the best before the game and for us, it’s great for him. Not just for his birthday but for him.”

