England’s joint record goalscorer Harry Kane’s international career in pictures

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 8.24pm Updated: December 10 2022, 8.28pm
Harry Kane scores his 53rd international goal from the spot against France (Adam Davy/PA).
Harry Kane scores his 53rd international goal from the spot against France (Adam Davy/PA).

Harry Kane wrote himself into the England record books when his goal against France sent him level with Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53.

The 29-year-old Tottenham frontman, who moved into second place on 50 when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s total of 49 with his strike against Germany in June, was just the second Englishman to complete a half-century of senior international goals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Kane’s exploits to date for his country.

Harry Kane (left) is handed his senior England debut as a replacement for Wayne Rooney (right) in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley
Kane, left, is handed his senior England debut as a replacement for Rooney, right, in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates scoring his fist senior England goal, the fourth in a 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifier victory over Lithuania, just seconds into his debut as a substitute
Kane celebrates scoring his first senior England goal, the fourth in that 4-0 win, just seconds into his debut as a substitute (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane made his first England start in a friendly against Italy in Turin in March 2015
Kane made his first England start in a friendly against Italy in Turin in March 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane (centre) scores England's first goal in a 3-2 comeback friendly victory over World Cup holders Germany in Berlin
Kane, centre, scores England’s first goal in a 3-2 comeback friendly victory over World Cup holders Germany in Berlin (Adam Davy/PA)
England captain Harry Kane clutches the match ball after scoring his first senior international hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition of Panama at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia
Captain Kane clutches the match ball after scoring his first senior international hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition of Panama at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane takes England's first penalty in a 4-3 shoot-out victory over Colombia in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup finals
Kane takes England’s first penalty in a 4-3 shoot-out victory over Colombia in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup finals (Adam Davy/PA)
A dejected Harry Kane after the final whistle signals World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia
A dejected Kane after the final whistle signals World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia (Aaron Chown/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) presents Harry Kane (left) with the Golden Boot after his goalscoring feat in Russia
England manager Gareth Southgate, right, presents Kane, left, with the Golden Boot after his goalscoring feat in Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane (centre right) scores the first of three goals in a 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Bulgaria at Wembley in September 2019
Kane, centre right, scores the first of three goals in a 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Bulgaria at Wembley in September 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane on his way to another hat-trick, this time in a 7-0 Euro 2020 qualifier rout of Montenegro at Wembley
Kane on his way to another hat-trick, this time in a 7-0 Euro 2020 qualifying rout of Montenegro at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane wheels away after cementing a 2-0 victory over Germany to send England into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Kane wheels away after cementing a 2-0 victory over Germany to send England into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane scores England's third in a 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine
Kane scores England’s third in a 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates the goal which took England into the final of Euro 2020 courtesy of a 2-1 win over Denmark with Phil Foden
Kane celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring the goal which took England into the final of Euro 2020 courtesy of a 2-1 win over Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA)
A devastated Harry Kane receives his Euro 2020 runners-up medal from Aleksander Ceferin
A devastated Kane receives his Euro 2020 runners-up medal from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (Mike Egerton/PA)
Three days after scoring a World Cup qualifier hat-trick against Albania, Harry Kane went one better in San Marino in November last year
Three days after scoring a World Cup qualifying hat-trick against Albania, Kane went one better in San Marino in November last year (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane scores from the spot against France in the World Cup quarter-final to equal Wayne Rooney's record
Harry Kane scores from the spot against France in the World Cup quarter-final to equal Wayne Rooney’s record (Mike Egerton/PA)

