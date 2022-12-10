A look at England’s leading scorers and how Harry Kane compares to Wayne Rooney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A look at England’s leading scorers and how Harry Kane compares to Wayne Rooney

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 8.32pm Updated: December 10 2022, 9.24pm
Harry Kane scores his record-equalling 53rd England goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Kane scores his record-equalling 53rd England goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Kane’s World Cup goal against France took him alongside Wayne Rooney as England’s record scorer.

The Tottenham striker has taken just 80 caps to reel in Rooney’s national record of 53 goals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s leading men’s goalscorers and how Kane compares to his predecessor as captain.

England’s leading scorers

Harry Kane (53 goals in 80 caps, 2015-present)

The Tottenham striker, who won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018, had climbed quickly from fifth to third on the list with seven goals in two games against Albania and San Marino last November before passing Sir Bobby Charlton in June to head into the World Cup trailing only Rooney. He scored in the last 16 against Senegal to pass Lineker as England’s record scorer at major tournaments before his penalty against France brought him level.

Wayne Rooney (53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18)

Wayne Rooney celebrates his 53rd and last England goal, against Iceland at Euro 2016
Wayne Rooney celebrates his 53rd and last England goal, against Iceland at Euro 2016 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reached his half-century in his 107th cap, a win over Switzerland in which Kane also scored, but after adding two more goals in his next three games Rooney scored only once in his final 10 appearances. Also England’s most-capped outfield player with 120, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament, against Uruguay in 2014, but his six European Championship goals leave him fourth among England scorers at major tournaments behind Kane, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Sir Bobby Charlton (49 goals in 106 caps, 1958-70)

The 1966 World Cup winner scored on his debut in 1958, just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his Manchester United team-mates. He broke Sir Tom Finney and Nat Lofthouse’s previous record of 30 by 1963 and scored twice in the 1966 semi-final before finishing his international career one short of a half-century. He eventually saw his United and England records both overhauled by Rooney.

Gary Lineker (48 goals in 80 caps, 1984-92)

Gary Lineker celebrates a goal against Hungary at Wembley
Gary Lineker celebrates a goal against Hungary at Wembley (John Stillwell/PA)

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner scored 10 major-tournament goals for England – a record since passed by Kane – and managed five international hat-tricks including four-goal hauls against both Spain in 1987 and Malaysia in 1991. A missed penalty against Brazil in 1992 would have equalled the record then held by Charlton.

Jimmy Greaves (44 goals in 57 caps, 1959-67)

Tottenham’s record scorer – another record firmly in Kane’s sights as he sits just five goals behind – Greaves also excelled for his country and his average of three goals every four games (0.77 goals per match) is comfortably the highest on this list. Injury deprived him of an appearance in the 1966 final against West Germany.

Michael Owen (40 goals in 89 caps, 1998-2008)

Despite an injury-hit career, Owen’s 10 years in the England team are more than many of the names ahead of him. He scored at four separate major tournaments, most memorably as a teenager at the 1998 World Cup when his solo goal against Argentina marked his emergence on the world stage.

Kane v Rooney

Harry Kane v Wayne Rooney: England scoring record
Harry Kane has equalled England’s scoring record (PA graphic)

Kane’s scoring rate had slowed somewhat since moving into England’s top six scorers with 31 goals in his first 44 caps, but he got emphatically back on track with his fourth and fifth international hat-tricks – a feat never achieved by Rooney – against Albania and San Marino.

His half-century came up in 71 caps, by which point in Rooney’s international career the Liverpudlian had just 28 goals to his name.

When Rooney was the same age Kane is now, he had 46 goals from 101 caps. He went on to win a further 19, with Kane looking set for far more than that giving him the chance to lay down an imposing new goal record. Kane has captained England in 55 of his 80 games, already more than doubling Rooney’s 22 games in the armband.

Kane has scored 44 goals in England wins, five in draws and now four in defeats, with 23 in England compared to 20 in away games and 10 on neutral territory. He has five against San Marino and four each against Germany, Albania, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

Seventeen penalties have helped him along the way – on three separate occasions he has scored two spot-kicks as part of a hat-trick.

