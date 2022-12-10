Last eight and out – More World Cup knockout pain for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Last eight and out – More World Cup knockout pain for England

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 9.10pm Updated: December 10 2022, 10.06pm
Harry Kane’s miss from the spot proved costly for England (Adam Davy/PA).
Harry Kane’s miss from the spot proved costly for England (Adam Davy/PA).

England’s hopes of World Cup glory were dashed by a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals.

Since England’s failure to even qualify in 1994, this was the sixth time they have been eliminated in the knockout stages of the competition, with the exception being 2014 when Roy Hodgson’s side failed to get out of Group D.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the previous knockout stage exits.

Beckham sees red

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2002 – England v Argentina – Japan
David Beckham was sent off before England lost to Argentina on penalties in 1998 (Adam Butler/PA)

The last 16 of the 1998 World Cup saw England face a grudge match against Argentina, who chose to wear their change kit, feeling it had brought them luck 12 years earlier when Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal helped knock England out in the quarter-finals. A frantic opening 20 minutes saw goals from Alan Shearer and Michael Owen cancel out Gabriel Batistuta’s early penalty, but the first half ended level as Javier Zanetti scored in stoppage time. The game then changed after the break when David Beckham retaliated after being fouled by Diego Simeone and was sent off. It went to a penalty shoot-out, which Argentina won 4-3 after David Batty missed the decisive kick, later saying it was the first penalty he had ever taken.

Ronaldinho stuns Seaman

England v Brazil – England goalkeeper David Seaman
David Seaman was at fault as Brazil beat England in 2002 (Rui Vieira/PA)

England fans were dreaming when Owen put England 1-0 up against Brazil in the 23rd minute of their quarter-final against Brazil in Shizuoka, but it was to be short-lived. Rivaldo finished off a slick move to level moments before the break, but the defining image of the game came five minutes into the second half. Lining up a free-kick from distance, Ronaldinho decided to challenge David Seaman, who was expecting a cross. The ball floated over the Arsenal goalkeeper, who tumbled into the net after it. Ronaldinho was harshly sent off eight minutes later for a foul on Danny Mills, but there was no way back for England.

Rooney sees red

Soccer – FIFA World Cup Quarter Final – England v Portugal – Gelsenkirchen
Ill-discipline cost England again when Wayne Rooney was sent off against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another loss of discipline cost England in 2006 as they lost to Portugal on penalties in the quarter-finals. Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side were put on the defensive when Rooney – who had grown frustrated in an isolated role – was sent off in the 62nd minute for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho. Goalless after 120 minutes, it went to a shoot-out in which Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo was the hero, saving from Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

Lampard’s ghost goal

Soccer – 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa – Round Of 16 – Germany v England – Free State Stadium
Frank Lampard could not believe his goal was ruled out against Germany (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England were handed a last-16 draw against Germany in 2010 after finishing second to the United States in Group C. Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski fired Germany into a 2-0 lead but, after Matthew Upson pulled one back, the key moment came in the 39th minute. Lampard’s shot cracked off the underside of the bar, bouncing down and then out. Replays showed it comfortably crossed the line, but the officials had not seen it. Instead of levelling, England fell further behind to two Thomas Muller goals in the second half as they lost 4-1. The incident prompted IFAB to begin testing goalline technology.

Semi-final heartache

Croatia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Semi Final – Luzhniki Stadium
Croatia came from behind to beat England in the semi-finals four years ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1990 at the Russian World Cup in 2018 and were favourites against Croatia. When Kieran Trippier fired in a free-kick with only five minutes gone England were dreaming of the final, but after Harry Kane hit the post Ivan Perisic levelled midway through the second half and Mario Mandzukic won it for Croatia in the second half of extra time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented