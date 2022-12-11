Alan Shearer: Penalty miss will haunt Harry Kane for the rest of his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alan Shearer: Penalty miss will haunt Harry Kane for the rest of his life

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 8.16am Updated: December 11 2022, 10.40am
England captain Harry Kane’s penalty miss against France will haunt him for a lifetime, according to Alan Shearer (Martin Rickett/PA)
England captain Harry Kane’s penalty miss against France will haunt him for a lifetime, according to Alan Shearer (Martin Rickett/PA)

England captain Harry Kane’s World Cup quarter-final penalty miss will haunt him for the rest of his life, according to former striker Alan Shearer.

Gareth Southgate’s side exited the tournament in Qatar after the Tottenham forward blazed over his second spot-kick late on in the 2-1 defeat to France.

Shearer believes that will live with Kane forever, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “That’s the life of a centre-forward. You put yourself in those positions and it will haunt Harry for the rest of his life.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Kane blazed over from the spot with a chance to make it 2-2 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But that is what you have to put up with as a forward – you win some and you lose some.

“You don’t score every one and some chances mean more than others and it will hurt like hell.

“The biggest one I ever missed was against Sunderland and it still haunts me to this day.

“He won’t sleep well for a long time, that’s his personality and I know how much it means to him and the rest of the team.

“He will think he has cost England. We look at it a different way – he has saved us on many occasions.

“It hurts. It really hurts but you can imagine how the players feel if it hurts us so much.”

Despite the quarter-final disappointment there were reasons to be positive about England’s performance in Qatar.

The emergence of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham as a world-class talent at a major tournament was a particular highlight but the versatility and options available mean Shearer thinks Southgate – contracted for another two years – has plenty of reasons to continue in the job.

“Some people will find a way to criticise, they always do, but it was just down to one of those things and I can’t find any criticism of the manager,” he added.

“Yes, he should (stay). I don’t have any doubt about that because he has had success in a way.

“I know he hasn’t delivered a trophy but you have to look at the bigger picture – not only this tournament but others where he has taken us into a final and a semi-final.

“In terms of his future I would say stay on because there are lots of really talented players in that England squad and he has managed to get the best out of them at different times.

“I would think he would look at that over the next couple of weeks and I hope he will decide to stay on and take us to where we want to go and deliver that trophy.”

Another former England striker Gary Lineker also believes there are plenty of positives to take from the tournament and what it means for the future.

“Despite the heartbreak, we should be immensely proud of this young @England side. They have talent. They give everything. They have values,” he wrote on Twitter.

“They are a credit to their sport and our country. And in these times of division and discord, they’re an example to all. And they will win.”

Former England defender Gary Neville admits the France defeat squandered a great chance to make it to a World Cup final.

However, he was was positive about the team’s performance as a whole at the tournament and what it meant for the future.

“It’s a massive missed opportunity definitely. That is not being harsh, that is how the players and Gareth Southgate will be feeling,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Knowing it only comes round four years and seeing what’s in front in the semi-finals – Morocco have done absolutely brilliantly and will be a really tough opponent – but you think England versus Morocco in a World Cup semi-final… the opportunity doesn’t come any better than that.

Gary Neville
Former England defender Gary Neville felt England have missed a massive opportunity (John Walton/PA)

“The lads will feel sick this morning. You get the feeling that your moment’s now and you don’t know when it is going to come around again.

“You do have to get over the line. The best teams, the ones that are remembered, do get over the line but I still feel it is an evolution and part of the journey.

“I feel like the right things are happening on the pitch, technical ability is growing and belief is growing.

“It’s better and the ones who are going to be in the next tournament are going to be able to take that belief in that we can compete with these nations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented