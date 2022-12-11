Pakistan make England work hard for wickets but cannot shift momentum before tea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan make England work hard for wickets but cannot shift momentum before tea

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 10.20am
England’s Mark Wood, left, celebrates after taking a wicket (Anjum Naveed/AP)
England’s Mark Wood, left, celebrates after taking a wicket (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan forced England to work hard for their wickets without scoring at a sufficient rate to significantly shift the momentum of the match and went into the tea break on day three at Multan on 136 for three, requiring another 219 to win with seven wickets remaining.

Ben Stokes had elected to introduce the extra seam option in Mark Wood in the only change to his team from their victory at Rawalpindi and was vindicated for his decision, with all three Pakistan wickets falling to the quick bowlers on the afternoon of day three.

The deck had turned from the outset, with debutant Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed finishing England’s second innings with 11 match wickets, but it was seam that looked the most likely to bowl out the hosts’ batting line-up.

James Anderson made the first breakthrough after lunch with a perfect delivery that just moved enough off the pitch to clip the stumps and bowl Mohammad Rizwan for 30.

Ollie Robinson claimed the crucial wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam with a ball that jagged back onto the stumps, after the batter played an ill-judged leave.

Wood then claimed his first wicket of the session, sending Abdullah Shafique’s off-stump flying out of the ground.

The opener had made 45 before the skidding delivery which just kept low, to leave Pakistan struggling at 83 for three.

England’s switch to spin was met with a resolute Pakistan batting performance, with both Imam-ul-Haq – who returned from a hamstring scan earlier in the day to come in at number five – and Saud Shakeel looking comfortable against Joe Root, Will Jacks and Jack Leach.

Earlier in the day, Harry Brook became the first centurion of the Multan Test as England set Pakistan a target of 355 to win.

The Yorkshireman needed just 20 minutes of play at the start of the morning session to score his second Test ton in as many matches, from 137 balls after he started the day on 74.

Stokes – who resumed on 16 – was out for 41, but not before equalling Brendon McCullum’s record for the number of sixes in Test cricket, and was caught in the deep trying to edge past the current England head coach’s total.

