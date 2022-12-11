Harry Maguire convinced ‘amazing’ Gareth Southgate still right boss for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Maguire convinced ‘amazing’ Gareth Southgate still right boss for England

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 12.02pm
England’s Harry Maguire waits on a coach outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel (Martin Rickett/PA)
England's Harry Maguire waits on a coach outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Maguire hailed “amazing” Gareth Southgate as the England boss considers his future following an agonising World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France.

Harry Kane scored a penalty and missed a second as a 2-1 loss to Les Bleus prevented England reaching successive World Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Southgate has said he wants time to reflect on the tournament before deciding if he will continue on, with his contract running to after Euro 2024.

His players, however, have come out in support of the 52-year-old, with Maguire the latest to praise Southgate.

“Listen, Gareth has been amazing with myself, amazing with every player in the team,” he said.

“I’m sure if you asked every player in the team they wouldn’t be able to speak highly enough of him, his man management, the way that this team has been built and developed over a period of time.

“Over the last five or six years with Gareth in charge you can really see the development. I know being an England manager is so tough, they get every decision they make scrutinised, every squad they make, ‘he should be in’ or ‘he shouldn’t be in’. Every team he picks, ‘he should play’ or ‘he shouldn’t play’… that is being an England manager.

“He knows how to handle it, he handles everything really well and tactically he gets all the big decisions right and he has proven that again this tournament.

“This is tournament football and you can only look after the performance. Four years ago against Croatia we didn’t play well enough to progress through to the final.

“In this game we lose but we did everything right and sometimes this if football and sometimes the best team doesn’t win. That is why everyone loves the game.”

Maguire believes a shift in England’s mentality means the loss to France hit harder than recent tournament defeats, having also represented his country in the run to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the shootout defeat by Italy in last summer’s Euro 2020 final.

England’s Harry Maguire makes his way to a coach outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel
England's Harry Maguire makes his way to a coach outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The hardest thing to take, it is the most disappointed I’ve been, the reason is that we believed we would win the tournament,” he added.

“That is not arrogant. There are five or six teams who believe the same thing. It is the first tournament I’ve come to where the group of players getting to a quarter-final, going through and losing in a semi-final or a final would not have felt good enough for us.”

The Manchester United skipper went into the World Cup having been dropped by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

But he started every game for England, retaining the faith of Southgate, and believes he “proved” himself once again.

“Personally, at the moment, I am a lad, I love my country and to go out of a tournament, I’m not looking at myself, I’m looking at the team,” he added.

“Obviously I’ve played every game and I’m proud of my mentality to prove to myself again… I don’t need to prove to others… but at the moment, I don’t look at myself.

“I look at the team and every time I put this shirt on, I want the team to do well. Listen I’d have much preferred to have a bad game tonight and gone through.”

