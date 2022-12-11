A look back at England’s World Cup results in Qatar after quarter-final defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look back at England’s World Cup results in Qatar after quarter-final defeat

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 12.06pm
England’s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s World Cup is over after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the team’s results in the tournament.

England 6 Iran 2 – November 21

The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.

England 0 United States 0 – November 26

England’s Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford appear dejected
A goalless draw against the United States was frustrating (Mike Egerton/PA)

After the high of demolishing Iran, England laboured somewhat against the Unites States as expectations were somewhat dampened after their thrilling start.

England 3 Wales 0 – November 29

Marcus Rashford marked his first start of the tournament with two second-half goals either side of Phil Foden’s strike on his return to the team as progress to the last 16 was secured.

England 3 Senegal 0 – December 4

England’s Jordan Henderson celebrates with Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson for only his third England goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bellingham was again at the heart of England’s best play as he set up Jordan Henderson for his first international goal in over a year and had a hand in Harry Kane’s strike just before half-time, with Saka scoring his third of the tournament after the break.

England 1 France 2

Having gone behind to Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard effort, England bounced back after half-time with Kane converting a penalty to equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record. However, Kane could not replicate the feat after Olivier Giroud nodded France in front as the Tottenham striker blazed a late spot-kick over the crossbar.

