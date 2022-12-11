Celtic ready to welcome back World Cup stars for Aberdeen trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic ready to welcome back World Cup stars for Aberdeen trip

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 1.20pm
Japan’s Daizen Maeda is set to return to Celtic (Martin Rickett/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will re-integrate several of his World Cup stars in time for them to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic faces a semi-final against Argentina on Tuesday and is aiming to be involved in the final on Sunday, after the cinch Premiership season resumes.

But with Japan, the United States and Australia all exiting in the last 16 in Qatar, Celtic will be close to full strength for the trip to Pittodrie.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “It will definitely be a positive experience for all our boys, they’ve all done well at the World Cup.

“They’ve all played meaningful minutes and they’ve all been really strong contributors to their countries and, when you do that at a World Cup, absolutely you come back with a little bit more belief in yourself.

“We will get Aaron Mooy, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda back early this week and Alistair Johnston joins us, so it will be good to have them back into the group.”

The bulk of the first-team squad finished a training camp in Portugal with a 4-3 friendly defeat by Rennes on Saturday, as they look to build on the nine-point lead they engineered in the first part of the season.

“We’ve just got to keep improving our football and progressing,” Postecoglou said. “It’s a tough first game away to Aberdeen, but we’ve had a good week here and have another week at Lennoxtown to get the boys ready and we will be ready for it.”

The Celtic manager will have his captain, Callum McGregor, available for the trip north following more than two months out with a knee injury. The midfielder played 78 minutes against Rennes.

McGregor said: “To get back to full training, play and get back in after a long period off with the injury, it was just good to be back on the pitch and in about the boys.

“It’s been vital (the camp), I’ve been trying to work as hard as I can and run as hard as I can and try and get as fit as possible for the games when we go back.

“That was the point of the week to try and get as much physical work into the lads as possible, and that will be beneficial when we get back.

“You can’t replicate that, as soon as you go into a match scenario everything becomes a lot more competitive and as much as we try and keep the training levels as competitive as we can you just can’t replicate the games.

“It was good just to get back amongst bodies and get myself moving and get used to the spaces again.”

