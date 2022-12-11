Ben White back in Arsenal training after premature exit from World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben White back in Arsenal training after premature exit from World Cup squad

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 1.30pm
England’s Ben White has linked up with Arsenal in Dubai (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Ben White has linked up with Arsenal in Dubai (Steven Paston/PA)

Ben White returned to training with his Arsenal team-mates in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland.

The 25-year-old did not feature in the first two Group B matches and missed the 3-0 win against Wales through illness, with the Football Association announcing the following day that he had left the camp.

England boss Gareth Southgate said it is important that White’s departure from the World Cup for personal reasons was “respected” after a report emerged of a supposed argument with Holland.

England assistant manager Steve Holland
Ben White and England assistant manager Steve Holland allegedly had a bust-up in training (Martin Rickett/PA)

The governing body said White left for “personal reasons” and that he was not expected to return to the squad in Qatar, asking “that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time”.

The Daily Star reported on Thursday that the defender was unhappy in camp and struggling to mix with team-mates, before falling out with assistant Holland in front of the rest of the England squad.

The story could have been an unwanted distraction ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France, which England lost 2-1, but Southgate dismissed the issue when talking on the eve of the game.

“As far as I am aware, the article that was written used words like ‘alleged’ and so whoever wrote it didn’t feel strongly enough that it was correct,” he said.

“Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think especially in this day and age it is very important that a situation like that is respected.”

White had some days off before linking up with the Gunners, who are on a tour of Dubai preparing for the resumption of the Premier League season as they look to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner were also back training with Mikel Arteta’s side following their own respective World Cup exits.

Arsenal face AC Milan in a friendly on Tuesday before an Emirates Stadium warm-up against Juventus next Saturday, with their campaign resuming at home to West Ham on Boxing Day.

