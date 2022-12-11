Gareth Southgate will not rush into decision over future as England boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate will not rush into decision over future as England boss

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 10.48pm
Gareth Southgate will take his time before making a decision on his England future (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate will take his time before making a decision on his England future (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his future as the England manager deals with conflicting thoughts after what he admits has been an often difficult last 18 months in the hot seat.

Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against reigning champions France on Saturday night as their World Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat in Qatar.

England’s wait to emulate Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 heroes goes on as attention turns to Southgate as he processes the last-eight loss on the back of last summer’s European Championship final loss to Italy.

FIFA World Cup 2022 – England Return – Sunday December 11th
The England squad landed back home on Sunday following their World Cup quarter-final exit against France (Jacob King/PA)

The 52-year-old has a contract until the next Euros in 2024 but wants to ensure he has the energy required to go again and that the decision is right for the team.

“When I’ve been through the past few tournaments my emotions have been difficult to really think through properly in those following few weeks,” Southgate said.

“It took so much energy out of you and you have so much going through your mind.

“I want to make the right decision either way because it has to be the right one to go again, or the right one not to go again and I don’t think tonight is the time to make a decision like that.

“Neither are the next few days really.”

Put to him that the future looks bright for England, he added: “Yeah, look, I’ve found large parts of the last 18 months difficult.

“For everything that I’ve loved about the last few weeks, I still have how things have been for 18 months.

“What’s been said and what’s been written, the night at Wolves.

“There’s lots of things in my head that’s really conflicted at the moment, so what I want to make sure, if it’s the right thing to say, is that I’ve definitely got the energy to do that.

England v Hungary – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – Molineux Stadium
Gareth Southgate was criticised during England’s Nations League campaign which included a 4-0 home defeat by Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t want to be four, five months down the line thinking I’ve made the wrong call. It’s too important for everybody to get that wrong.”

Southgate was widely criticised during England’s six-game winless run leading up to Qatar, which led to relegation from the Nations League top tier.

June’s 4-0 Molineux mauling at the hands of Hungary was the lowest point and some fans turned on the England boss, just as they did after September’s 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan.

England head back to Italy to kick off European Championship qualifying in just 14 weeks and Southgate will sit down with the Football Association before then to talk “things through logically”.

The former defender has gone through the same process after the runs to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and last summer’s Euros final – a penalty shoot-out loss that still sticks in the craw.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England suffered World Cup heartbreak after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat against France (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t think I have got over the last one, but this feels a little bit different because, when we reflect on what we’ve done, I’m not sure what more we could have done or given,” said Southgate.

“I think we’ve given a really good performance against a top team, which I think was a significant psychological step for those players.

“There are some young players in there especially, where the step we have to make is to have that belief and that confidence in those big games.

“I have been involved in nights where we have played top teams and been on the back foot for the majority of the game and dominated.

“I know France are a bit more counter-attacking so it is a little bit different from a possession team who can pin you back.

“We wanted to be bold in the tournament and I think we went toe-to-toe with them and, yeah, the players should be really proud of what they have done.”

Southgate believes England have “restored credibility” by reaching the quarter-final stage in three successive tournaments, which they last achieved under Sven-Goran Eriksson between 2002 and 2006.

The former defender is not sure if he will watch the rest of the World Cup after he returned home on Sunday following an abrupt halt to what was shaping up to be a special tournament.

“It’s a really strange feeling because the end of the tournament is so stark,” he said before departing their Qatar base.

“Everybody’s packing everything up and you go through years of preparation, really, and then there’s that feeling.

“There’s the feeling that we were so close and the level of performance I was so happy with.

“There’s the disappointment that we feel we could have gone on and done more and yet I really have very few regrets about the whole thing. So, yeah, emotionally it’s a rollercoaster, really.”

