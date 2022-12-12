The sporting weekend in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England saw their World Cup dreams end with defeat to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Away from Qatar, England’s cricketers continued to impress against Pakistan, the Sky Bet Championship returned in sub-zero temperatures while there was also a world title boxing showdown and European rugby union fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

England’s hopes of repeating their 1966 triumph ended in heartbreak at the Al Bayt Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Captain Harry Kane had earlier given England hope when he equalised through a penalty to move level with Wayne Rooney’s international goalscoring record (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane, though, failed to hit the target with his second spot-kick (Mike Egerton/PA)

As England suffered the agony of defeat, world champions France celebrated victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was also bitter disappointment for England fans watching back home (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was, though, joy for Morocco after their historic victory over Portugal on Saturday to reach the semi-finals in Qatar (Martin Meissner/AP)

England’s cricketers had a more successful weekend as Jack Leach (centre) made another breakthrough in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

It was time for England manager Gareth Southgate and his squad to head home on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

An Arctic blast welcomed the Sky Bet Championship’s return to action, with Preston winning 4-1 at Lancashire rivals Blackburn (Barrington Coombs/PA)

There was disappointment for Josh Warrington (left) as he lost his IBF featherweight world title bout in Leeds against Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez on a majority decision (Tim Goode/PA)

Saracens returned to the top table of European rugby with a hard-fought 30-26 Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh at a freezing StoneX Stadium on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In the Women’s Super League, Manchester City and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 derby draw in front of more than 44,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)

Chelsea overcame wintry conditions at Kingsmeadow to edge past Reading 3-2 and keep themselves clear at the top of the WSL table (John Walton/PA)

Jude Bellingham tried to look on the bright side after England touched down at Birmingham Airport on Sunday evening (Jacob King/PA)