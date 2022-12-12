The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 5.01am
England captain Harry Kane and his squad were left to think of what might have been (Martin Rickett/PA)
England captain Harry Kane and his squad were left to think of what might have been (Martin Rickett/PA)

England saw their World Cup dreams end with defeat to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Away from Qatar, England’s cricketers continued to impress against Pakistan, the Sky Bet Championship returned in sub-zero temperatures while there was also a world title boxing showdown and European rugby union fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

England’s Harry Kane (centre) is dejected at the end of the World Cup quarter-final defeat by France
England’s hopes of repeating their 1966 triumph ended in heartbreak at the Al Bayt Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane scores a penalty for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France
Captain Harry Kane had earlier given England hope when he equalised through a penalty to move level with Wayne Rooney’s international goalscoring record (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Harry Kane misses from the penalty spot in the World Cup quarter-final against France
Kane, though, failed to hit the target with his second spot-kick (Mike Egerton/PA)
France players celebrates as England’s Mason Mount and Harry Kane (right) stand dejected
As England suffered the agony of defeat, world champions France celebrated victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
England fans at BOXPARK Croydon in London react to England’s World Cup defeat
There was also bitter disappointment for England fans watching back home (Victoria Jones/PA)
Morocco players celebrate victory over Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals
There was, though, joy for Morocco after their historic victory over Portugal on Saturday to reach the semi-finals in Qatar (Martin Meissner/AP)
England’s Jack Leach (centre) celebrates with team-mates after taking a wicket in Pakistan
England’s cricketers had a more successful weekend as Jack Leach (centre) made another breakthrough in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel in Qatar
It was time for England manager Gareth Southgate and his squad to head home on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackburn Rovers and Preston play a match in the snow
An Arctic blast welcomed the Sky Bet Championship’s return to action, with Preston winning 4-1 at Lancashire rivals Blackburn (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Josh Warrington (left) and Luis Alberto Lopez in action in their IBF Featherweight World Title bout
There was disappointment for Josh Warrington (left) as he lost his IBF featherweight world title bout in Leeds against Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez on a majority decision (Tim Goode/PA)
Saracens’ Callum Hunter-Hill tackled by Edinburgh’s Sykes Marshall (left)
Saracens returned to the top table of European rugby with a hard-fought 30-26 Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh at a freezing StoneX Stadium on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp greets Manchester United’s Hayley Ladd after the match
In the Women’s Super League, Manchester City and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 derby draw in front of more than 44,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea’s Eve Perisset (left) and Reading’s Tia Primmer battle for the ball
Chelsea overcame wintry conditions at Kingsmeadow to edge past Reading 3-2 and keep themselves clear at the top of the WSL table (John Walton/PA)
England’s Jude Bellingham departs Birmingham Airport in a car
Jude Bellingham tried to look on the bright side after England touched down at Birmingham Airport on Sunday evening (Jacob King/PA)

