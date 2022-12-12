Spot-kick stats show no evidence to support a change of taker for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Spot-kick stats show no evidence to support a change of taker for England

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 10.53am
Harry Kane reacts after missing his crucial second penalty against France (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane reacts after missing his crucial second penalty against France (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane’s missed second penalty proved costly on Saturday – but past England spot-kick statistics show no evidence to support a change of taker.

It is the fourth time Kane has taken two penalties in the same England game and his first miss in those matches, while on the two occasions England have switched mid-match the second taker has missed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s history of multiple penalties.

Hat-trick Harry’s spot-kick success

Harry Kane, third left, celebrates the first of his two penalties against Panama at the 2018 World Cup
Harry Kane, third left, celebrates the first of his two penalties against Panama at the 2018 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

Three times on the way to his record-equalling 53 England goals, Kane has scored two penalties in a match as part of a hat-trick.

The first of those, against Panama, helped him to the Golden Boot at the last World Cup as he scored six times in total on England’s run to the semi-finals.

He repeated the feat in a 4-0 European Championship qualifying win over Bulgaria the following year and again, scoring four goals in all, as England beat San Marino 10-0 last November in the qualifying campaign for the current World Cup.

Kane has scored 17 international penalties altogether, excluding shoot-outs, the only man to hit double figures for England – with his 21 attempts also a national record.

Frank Lampard is second on both counts, scoring nine out of 11, while Wayne Rooney and Ron Flowers had a 100 per cent record from seven and six penalties respectively. Alan Shearer scored six out of seven.

Kane has also been successful with both of his shoot-out attempts for England, against Colombia at the last World Cup and Italy in the Euro final. He is one of only 10 players to take multiple shoot-out penalties for England, with Stuart Pearce’s 1990 World Cup miss against West Germany the only blemish on those players’ records.

Double delight

Kane is the only player to take two penalties in an England international on more than one occasion, excluding shoot-outs.

Three other players have scored twice from the spot in one game, the most recent before Kane being Gary Lineker in another World Cup quarter-final, against Cameroon in 1990. Lineker, like Kane, had a late spot-kick to force a 2-2 draw – though that was his first of the game, with the second coming in extra time to clinch a 3-2 win.

Sir Geoff Hurst achieved the feat in his ‘other’ England hat-trick, in a 5-0 friendly win over France three years after his 1966 World Cup final heroics, and two of Sir Tom Finney’s four goals in a 5-3 win over Portugal in 1950 came from the spot.

No case to switch

Jordan Henderson reacts after his penalty is saved by Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita, left
Jordan Henderson reacts after his penalty is saved by Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita (Nick Potts/PA)

Some observers suggested Kane should have let somebody else take the second penalty but such a move has not helped England in the past.

Only twice have England had two penalties in a game taken by different players, in friendlies against Brazil in 1956 and Romania last year.

Marcus Rashford scored the first against Romania but Jordan Henderson missed the second, while John Atyeo and Roger Byrne both missed in the 4-2 win over Brazil.

Kane is the third England player to both score and miss a penalty in the same game, following Sir Bobby Charlton in 1960 and Allan Clarke in 1971.

These games cover the only instances in which England’s multiple penalties directly changed the result of the match – Kane’s miss cost England the chance of extra time, Rashford’s was the only goal of the game against Romania and Charlton’s successful penalty earned a 1-1 draw against Scotland in the Home Championship, though his subsequent miss cost England a win.

Clarke’s two spot-kicks came in a 5-0 win over Malta.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented