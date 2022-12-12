John Stones reflects as Gareth Southgate backed – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Football

John Stones reflected on the World Cup.

Wayne Rooney approved.

Gary Neville backed Gareth Southgate.

I hope and want GS to continue to 2024.Having just read his quotes it seems he’s seriously considering whether to carry on. I suspect he’s torn between the feeling of leaving now with great respect and intact v a potential sour ending in the future. One he’s seen so many times. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 12, 2022

Virat Kohli hailed Cristiano Ronaldo.

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

(2/2) A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time. 🐐👑 @Cristiano — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

Dominic Calvert-Lewin worked hard.

Cricket

Good toss to win?

Nasser Hussain praised Mark Wood.

Mark wood .. a captains dream ! https://t.co/dCrPEUDjGr — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) December 12, 2022

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was out on the road.

Happy 76th birthday to 1972 and 1974 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Happy birthday, Emmo! Our first-ever world champion, a 14-time race winner and motorsport legend. 🎈🏆 @emmofittipaldi pic.twitter.com/YRdyvEX6Sn — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 12, 2022

Williams Racing confirmed a change in management.

Williams Racing Management Update: Williams Racing announces that after two years at the helm of the Grove-based outfit as CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito is stepping aside. pic.twitter.com/w03SQLqrbU — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 12, 2022

Tennis

Out?

A tough day to be a line judge ❄️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pjYuO58Fgq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) December 12, 2022