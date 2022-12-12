England’s Anthony Watson hails ‘ridiculously good coach’ Steve Borthwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Anthony Watson hails ‘ridiculously good coach’ Steve Borthwick

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 6.02pm
Anthony Watson is a big fan of Steve Borthwick (Adam Davy/PA).
Anthony Watson is a big fan of Steve Borthwick (Adam Davy/PA).

England star Anthony Watson has described Steve Borthwick as “a ridiculously good coach” ahead of his likely ascension to English rugby’s top job.

And Watson also reserved considerable praise for ex-England head coach Eddie Jones, whose seven-year reign ended last week when he was sacked following a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Leicester boss Borthwick, a former England forwards coach and England captain, is the clear favourite to succeed Jones.

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick (centre) is a clear favourite to succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach (David Davies/PA)

He masterminded Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season, transforming Leicester from relegation candidates when he arrived in the East Midlands to champions.

Wing or full-back Watson joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year and he is cruising into top gear after 10 months out because of a serious knee injury.

“I don’t really want to get caught in the if or when of him going, but what I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach,” said Watson, whose blistering 50-metre solo try helped Tigers claim an opening Heineken Champions Cup win against Ospreys.

“The whole set-up at Leicester, I want to play for all of the coaches. Kev (defence coach Kevin Sinfield) is one of the most inspirational blokes I’ve ever met, Steve is straight down the line but an absolute legend, a guy who I would ride out for, and the same with Wiggy (player-coach Richard Wigglesworth).

“I don’t know what it is – I can’t even put my finger on it – but I just want to play for those guys.

“Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is. There’s no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you.

“And secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence. I remember in pre-season he came up to me and we were talking about the breakdown.

“He said he had watched every one of my carries for the last two or three years and what I needed to do on the ground to make sure we can retain possession.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t know how many carries that would have been, but two, three years’ worth of carries is a decent amount. For him to trawl through all of that just shows you how dedicated he is.”

Watson, who has won more than 50 England caps and played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, made his Red Rose debut a year before Jones took charge.

He featured in 39 England games under Jones, starting 36 of them, and has no doubt about the Australian’s quality.

“Eddie is another world-class coach – and a world-class human,” Watson added.

“He was the first to call me after three months to see how my ACL recovery was progressing, how my Achilles was going, taking time out of running a World Cup programme to send me off to do one-on-one speed coaching.

“There are very few people who can see the bigger picture like him. I am disappointed I won’t be able to continue to work with him.

“There aren’t many people who give up their entire lives to rugby like Eddie Jones does.

“It is distressing to see someone give up so much – and then get so much heat from outside – when he has dedicated his life to the game.”

Watson could prove to be an integral part of the new England coach’s plans building towards the World Cup in France next year.

Anthony Watson
Anthony Watson in try-scoring action for England against Wales (David Davies/PA)

But he says that enjoying his rugby is the priority after spending so much time on the sidelines.

“I want to help this team (Leicester) win and get to where we think we can get to,” he said.

“Week in, week out, if that gets me back into the England squad, then cool. If it doesn’t, that’s life, isn’t it?

“I am not putting unnecessary pressure on myself to get back into that squad. I just want to enjoy my rugby for a period.

“I want to be playing and training week in, week out and not worrying about any niggles or anything. What happens off the back of that, happens off the back of that.”

