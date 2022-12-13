On This Day in 2010 – Blackburn announce surprise sacking of Sam Allardyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2010 – Blackburn announce surprise sacking of Sam Allardyce

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 6.01am
Sam Allardyce was sacked by Blackburn in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sam Allardyce was sacked by Blackburn in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sam Allardyce was shown the door as new owners Venky’s made their mark at Blackburn 12 years ago.

Despite Rovers sitting relatively comfortably in 13th in the Premier League table, the Indian owners made the decision to sack Allardyce on December 13 2010, a month after taking over.

“We have taken this decision as part of our wider plans and ambitions for the club,” they said in a statement.

Fans show their support for Sam Allardyce
Fans show their support for Sam Allardyce (Dave Thompson/PA)

Allardyce, who had been in charge for two years, was as surprised as anyone, saying: “I am very shocked and disappointed to be leaving Blackburn.

“I am extremely proud to have managed this club and I enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the players, my staff and the supporters during my time in charge.”

Club captain Ryan Nelsen also reacted with shock and praised the job done by Allardyce, who made his name in management at nearby Bolton.

“We were in massive trouble with no money,” said Nelsen. “He solidified us and put us into a top-10 position, and again he did it on a shoestring.

“We’ve got to get over it but at the moment I want to say, and I can speak for nearly all the players I’m sure, that they will be devastated. He was a very likeable character.”

Protests grew against Venky's and then manager Steve Kean
Protests grew against Venky’s and then manager Steve Kean (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was the beginning of a tumultuous period at Ewood Park, with Steve Kean initially placed in temporary charge but then given a permanent contract.

Kean stayed in his post despite Rovers slipping down the table and there were repeated protests by fans against Venky’s, including a chicken clad in a Blackburn flag being released onto the pitch as they were relegated in May 2012.

The club slipped down to Sky Bet League One in 2017 but immediately rebounded and, still under the ownership of Venky’s and management of Jon Dahl Tomasson, are pushing for promotion back to the top flight.

Allardyce returned to management with West Ham the following summer and was most recently in charge of West Brom.

