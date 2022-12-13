Conor Benn vows ‘the truth will soon come out’ over his failed drugs test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Benn vows ‘the truth will soon come out’ over his failed drugs test

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 9.21am
Conor Benn has broken his silence on his failed drugs test (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn has broken his silence on his failed drugs test (Yui Mok/PA)

Conor Benn has broken his silence on his failed drugs test and vowed: “The truth will soon come out.”

October’s bout with Chris Eubank Jr was cancelled after trace amounts of a fertility drug were found in Benn’s urine.

The outcome of the investigation into the failed tests is expected this month.

Conor Benn, right, was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr in October
Conor Benn, right, was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr in October (Steven Paston/PA)

Benn, the 26-year-old son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn, wrote on Instagram: “I want to start by saying this has been a very difficult time – not just for me, but my family and my team.

“I couldn’t have got through this without the love and support of those closest to me and my supporters who have stood by me, I am forever grateful.

“My team and I have worked extremely hard over the past seven years to make me the fighter I am today, we have never cut corners or cheated the grind in any way.

“It’s been really hard for me to accept that people think that I would do what I was accused of but what I’ve come to realise is people rush to judgement, without knowing the facts, especially people in the boxing community (and, most disappointingly, even those that know me).

“Although I’ve kept away from social media, I’m well aware of those who have thrown dirt on my name. I’ll forgive but I won’t forget.

“(Trainer) Tony Sims has had a clean gym for 26 years, I respect the gym. No one is bigger than the gym! We don’t condone cheating or cutting corners.

“I’m thankful to my dad who has been with me through this whole period and I’m glad this nightmare is coming to an end for the sake of our combined mental health.

“Never did we think we’d go through something like this but they say the hardest fight is life and the adversity it brings. I want to make up for lost time and not let another moment go to waste.

Championship Boxing – M&S Bank Arena
Nigel Benn, left, with son Conor Benn (Nick Potts/PA)

“Boxing is my life. I’ve been through hardships in my career before but nothing like this, I believe in life you go through adversity of all kinds and what matters most is how you respond.

“My team have proven my innocence and the truth will soon come out. Until then, I won’t be commenting further due to confidentiality.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has supported me through this tough time… tough times don’t last, tough people do. We keep it moving and will continue to chase the end goal of being world champion – it’s a minor setback for a major comeback.

“For now, I am looking forward to sharing Christmas privately with my family and I will be back in January.

“See you all in 2023, the year I become world champion!”

