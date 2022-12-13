Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 11.33am Updated: December 13 2022, 11.44am
Lord Patel gave evidence to the DCMS select committee on Tuesday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lord Patel gave evidence to the DCMS select committee on Tuesday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county.

Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped of hosting rights for international matches over their handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

He was tasked by the ECB with implementing governance reforms at Headingley in order to get the county back on track, but faced criticism from the club’s former leadership.

He told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee he felt he was left totally alone to handle that by the ECB, and that without his previous leadership experience would have walked away.

“If I was attacked in the press or if cricket leaders or previous cricket leaders made unsubstantiated statements, nothing was done,” Patel told MPs.

“I asked in writing, and I have email after email, letter after letter, saying ‘you asked me to do this, I’ve done this, please support me’ and I have no response to any of those letters and emails. So it was very distressing.

“I’m looking forward to the new leadership of Richard Thompson, the few meetings I’ve had with him have been positive and it feels like it’s going forward, but these last 12 months, the answer (to the question of whether he has felt supported by the ECB) has to be ‘no’.”

Patel was asked if the ECB had any understanding of the level of criticism and push-back he was facing.

He added: “If I was an individual who wasn’t a member of the House of Lords and hadn’t had any sort of leadership experience, you would walk away.

“I don’t know how Azeem gets the strength to carry on. You would just run. In the public eye, we get flak (but) this is relentless. And this is from an area where you don’t expect it – this is sport, for God’s sake.

“Individuals who have just been (making) a concerted attack, I do not think people understand, I don’t think the ECB has got it.”

Patel said independent regulation would be good for cricket in an ideal world, but there would be too many years of “navel-gazing” to get there.

However, he described cricket’s existing regulatory process as “completely flawed”.

In June the ECB charged a number of individuals in relation to the allegations from Rafiq, and Yorkshire over their handling of those allegations.

Patel said: “In an ideal world, independent regulator would be excellent. I suppose if I am realistic, the time it would take to put in primary legislation, to set up a system, we’d end up navel-gazing for years.

“But should the CDC (the Cricket Discipline Commission) and the ECB change? Absolutely. Having gone through this process, the regulatory approach that the ECB take, that the CDC (take), is completely flawed.”

Patel also offered some sense of optimism over his work at Headingley, detailing how the club’s pathway has been overhauled in terms of its ethnic and social diversity.

Traditionally the cost of equipment and training has proved prohibitive to some sections of the community, but the make-up is already changing after he opted to abolish all fees.

“In terms of the pathway, two per cent of people coming in through the system in the county age groups were from South Asian backgrounds or diverse backgrounds,” he said.

“We’ve provided free kit, stopped private one to one coaching and introduced a non-biased assessment process.

“We’ve gone from two per cent of people in the system to a third in six months. We’ve managed to make it work, there was a will to do it and it’s expensive. That is going to cost us near on half a million to ensure those children have access to free coaching and kit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented