Carragher makes feelings known and Rio meets Ronaldo – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association December 13 2022, 5.35pm Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13. Football Luke Shaw reacted to England's World Cup exit. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) Jamie Carragher gave his take on the England job. The @England manager should always be English!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022 Rio Ferdinand met Ronaldo. Always good to see Il Fenomeno ❤️🇧🇷 @ronaldo pic.twitter.com/un2d8aA6ip— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 13, 2022 Some teams woke up to snow. ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/3v5MEap7NU— Everton (@Everton) December 13, 2022 you know it’s cold outside when you go outside and it’s cold pic.twitter.com/vZhH1TzEMq— Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) December 12, 2022 🚨 Orient fans, we need you!The Gaffer has asked if fans can get down to the training ground tomorrow at 9am to help clear the pitch for training ❄️There's a bacon roll in it for you afterwards and the chance to stay and watch training / meet the players!#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/R0nj4nID7L— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) December 13, 2022 ❄️ A reminder that the club are seeking any volunteers from 10AM to help clear the snow and ice from the groundPlease bring your own shovels and wheelbarrows if you can as well☕️ Hot drinks provided for anyone who can spare any time to help us out #ctfc pic.twitter.com/pISwR7pIHp— Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) December 13, 2022 Chelsea returned to the cold. Back on home soil, it's a *little* colder! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/T14HV9tpUp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2022 Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a post World Cup break. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) Mohammed Salah worked hard. pic.twitter.com/VnUU9jwB89— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 13, 2022 Charlie Austin wanted more Ted Lasso. When is season 3 of Ted lasso coming out!! pic.twitter.com/oPbvwB59fV— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) December 13, 2022 Bournemouth’s new owners’ other team checked in. Welcome to the family! We can teach each other how offside works in our respective sports 😃 🏒 ⚽️— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 13, 2022 Cricket Jonny Bairstow kept busy. Alex Hartley continued her Pakistan tour. Last day in Multan ✅Time to head to Karachi 💃🏽 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/OCGRviOTpn— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 13, 2022 Gymnastics Simone Biles shared her engagement video with NFL player Jonathan Owens. the best part of me is youengagement video 💍🦋🤍shot by: cakewalkfilms (insta) pic.twitter.com/WN9uXUH9Wm— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 13, 2022 Snooker The Rocket did some punditry. Already a subscriber? 