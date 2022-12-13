Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 6.03pm
Mark Wood, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Mark Wood, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago.

The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.

The 32-year-old returned for England’s T20 World Cup success, but the demands of Test cricket are an entirely different proposition for a fast bowler.

Mark Wood played a key role in England's win
Mark Wood played a key role in England’s win (Anjum Naveed/AP)

However, his two wickets in the morning session on the fourth day of England’s second Test against Pakistan at Multan sparked a collapse which handed the tourists a series victory with a match to spare.

Wood was pleased he stuck with Test cricket and was relieved his return did not stop England’s fine form in the format.

When asked if had doubted whether he would return to Test cricket, Wood replied: “Not really, well in fact, yes.

“At some my point my body will say that it’s the way to go but I didn’t prepare for white ball, I prepared for all cricket.

“I desperately wanted to experience all this, with Stokesy and Brendon, so I’m pleased I’ve stuck with it.

“And I’m pleased we won here. I’d have been gutted if we’d won, I’d come in, and we’d lost. They’d have been pointing fingers at me!”

England continued their revival under Stokes to seal a historic victory in Pakistan – the team had never won two Tests in the same tour of the country before.

Under Stokes England have won eight Tests and lost just one, a far cry from their record before the change of leadership where they had just one victory in 17 matches.

Wood was full of praise for the England captain and his Durham team-mate, hailing his development over the years.

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood parade the World Cup at Durham in 2019
Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood parade the World Cup at Durham in 2019 (Scott Heppell/PA)

He said: “It’s weird, the lad I grew up with… Stokesy now is much more mature, he speaks so well. He’s always had a fantastic cricket brain.

“But the way he comes across, the way he conducts himself and the messages that he gives, he’s just so much more rounded than when we were growing up.

“He was this alpha guy who would whack it, never back down. He’s still got all that, but he’s got other sides to him now.

“He’ll put an arm round people, express what he means really articulately – I didn’t think he had some of the words in his locker. But he’s been world class to be fair.”

Editor's Picks

