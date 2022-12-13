Aberdeen seeking council backing for new stadium plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aberdeen seeking council backing for new stadium plan

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 6.23pm
Aberdeen are looking to leave Pittodrie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aberdeen are looking to leave Pittodrie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen owner Dave Cormack has called on Aberdeen City Council to get round the table and ensure a new community football stadium is at the heart of plans to redevelop the city’s beachfront area.

The Dons have been exploring their options for several years with regard to finding a new home away from Pittodrie. They initially looked set to move to a new purpose-built ground at Kingsford on the outskirts of the city, but were then drawn by the prospect of building a new net-zero community stadium in partnership with the council.

Funding appears to have become a stumbling block, however, and councillors are due to discuss the situation further at a meeting this week.

Cormack believes it is imperative that a solution is found that allows the council and the club to work together to help Aberdeen thrive as a city.

“Our appeal past that meeting is for us to effectively form a working group to look at how we can actually pull this off,” he said.

“That is important, because we have been out with the council and talked to potential funding sources. But you can only really get into dialogue with these people when they ask the question, ‘is the council totally behind this?’

“I think it’s important that we all get together after this meeting and sit down, form a working group and evaluate every opportunity we have to pull this off. Because if we can bring as a club 38 million people to the stadium – a community stadium – over the next 50 years, which is almost double what it is at Pittodrie, and we can generate at least £1billion of economic upside for the city, not for the club, it’s compelling.

“So our appeal to the council overall is for us to get together to try and make this work.

“This isn’t just about the stadium, it’s about the whole city centre masterplan. I do think there is significant support for the masterplan within the council.”

Cormack dismissed any suggestion the club are simply looking for the council to fund the stadium.

“The council approached the football club about what they thought the club could do for the city by staying in the city centre,” he said.

“It is ludicrous that people think the club is looking for a handout. Why would we build an £80m-90m community stadium when we could build a stadium at Kingsford for £50m?

“But it doesn’t make sense for the city to revamp the beach ballroom, build a new leisure centre and a new pool if they’re not going to get traffic of 38 million people over the next 50 years. 

“Nobody is saying all the money has to be paid by the council. If we get together we can go down to central government, where you’ve got the UK infrastructure bank, a new bank with £40billion to lend at low interest rates for renewable energy projects.

“I’ve been to talk to them but the first thing they say is ‘is the city council behind it?’ We need to get together and give this an opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented