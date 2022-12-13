Notts County put pressure on promotion rivals with win over Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Notts County opened up a four-point gap at the top of the National League with victory over Gateshead.

Ed Francis and Ruben Rodrigues gave them a 2-0 win against the second-bottom visitors.

With Wrexham’s clash with fellow promotion-chasers Chesterfield off due to a frozen pitch, the Magpies had the chance to put some distance between them and their rivals.

Francis put the hosts ahead four minutes before the break when he fired in after Aaron Nemane’s shot was blocked.

Rodrigues made it 2-0 to seal the points just after the hour when he converted from close range.