Dorking super-sub Bobby-Joe Taylor downs former club Maidstone with late double

Bobby-Joe Taylor scored twice in injury time against Maidstone (David Howarth/PA)

Bobby-Joe Taylor scored twice in injury-time to give Dorking a dramatic 3-2 win over his former club Maidstone in the National League.

Maidstone appeared to be heading for the victory until Taylor headed home in the second minute of time added on to draw level before he stole all three points with another header four minutes later.

In just one of two games in the division that survived the freezing conditions, James McShane's 100th goal for Wanderers had given them a sixth-minute lead.

But Maidstone levelled soon after when Jack Barham coolly slotted home and they took the lead when Roarie Deacon scored from a set-piece just before half-time.

They thought they had seen it out until the late drama where Taylor climbed off the bench to become the hero against the club he represented for two years.