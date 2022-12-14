Captain fantastic – Ben Stokes has impressive record as England skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Captain fantastic – Ben Stokes has impressive record as England skipper

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 10.03am
England have won eight out of nine Tests since Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root, left, on a permanent basis (Anjum Naveed/AP)
England have won eight out of nine Tests since Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root, left, on a permanent basis (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ben Stokes has the best record after 10 Tests of any England captain since 1930.

England have won eight of their nine Tests since the summer’s appointment of coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes, who previously stepped in as skipper for a loss to the West Indies two years ago.

Not since Percy Chapman won his first nine Tests more than 90 years ago has a captain made a better start and, here, the PA news agency looks at how Stokes’ record compares to his predecessors.

Stokes starts strong

Ben Stokes give a double thumbs-up gesture during the second Test against Pakistan
Ben Stokes has made a successful start (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Stokes got his first taste of Test captaincy as cricket returned from the Covid-19 shutdown in July 2020, with Joe Root absent to attend the birth of his child.

Jermaine Blackwood led the Windies to a four-wicket win but the first signs were there of Stokes’ willingness to take eye-catching and aggressive decisions, including the omission of Stuart Broad.

Given the chance to put his own stamp on the team in tandem with former New Zealand captain McCullum, Stokes has inspired his side to a series of thrilling wins.

They chased down targets of 277, 299 and 296 to win their first series 3-0 against the Black Caps, immediately making them the first team in history to chase over 250 to win three successive Tests – and extended that run to four in the delayed fifth Test against India, where their chase of 378 was an England record and the eighth-highest of all time.

An innings defeat to South Africa was a rare mis-step but they responded in kind before a series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third Test.

They have also won their first two overseas Tests in Pakistan, have scored their runs at more than 4.75 per over since Stokes took permanent charge and have bowled out their opposition in all 17 innings in that time.

Chasing Chapman

Percy Chapman, front and centre, with his team ahead of his first Test as England captain in 1926
Percy Chapman, front and centre, with his team ahead of his first Test as England captain in 1926 (PA)

Stokes is already just the 18th man to win eight Tests as England captain, with only 11 having gone on to reach double figures.

Curiously absent from the latter group is Chapman, despite the perfect start to his reign.

Taking over during the 1926 Ashes after Arthur Carr suffered tonsillitis, Chapman led England to a 289-run win at the Oval before a 3-0 series triumph over the West Indies in the summer of 1928 and a 4-0 Ashes success Down Under that winter.

Victory in the first Test of the return series at Trent Bridge in 1930 was his ninth and last as captain. Australia won the second Test at Lord’s and though two draws saw England retain the urn, four more in South Africa were not enough to stave off a 1-0 loss in the five-match series. It was Chapman’s last as skipper as he finished with a record of nine wins, two defeats and six draws.

Should England win the third Test against Pakistan, Stokes’ record since taking permanent charge will match Chapman’s 9-1 start, while a first draw of his reign would bring him alongside Johnny Douglas.

Douglas’ side won the 1911-12 Ashes 4-1 in Australia and their five-match series in South Africa 4-0 in the winter of 1913-14, with a draw in Durban. He remained in charge after the first World War but lost seven Tests in a row before a draw with South Africa at Old Trafford left him with an 8-8-2 record from 18 Tests.

No other England captain prior to Stokes has won more than seven of his first 10 Tests. Colin Cowdrey, Ray Illingworth and Mike Brearley were all unbeaten at that stage, but each with five wins and five draws.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented