Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for the rest of the season

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to miss the rest of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Albania international was hurt in a collision with Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was seen screaming in pain and clutching his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.

Keep your head up and recover well, Armando. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2022

A club statement said: “Scan results…have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

“Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season, has scored one goal in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea host Bournemouth on December 27 looking to end a three-game losing run which preceded the World Cup break.