How Argentina’s Lionel Messi has performed in his 25 World Cup appearances

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 12.46pm
Lionel Messi has equalled the record for most World Cup appearances after leading Argentina to the final (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi has equalled the record for most World Cup appearances after leading Argentina to the final (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi equalled the record for the most appearances at the World Cup during Argentina’s semi-final win over Croatia.

The magician went level with Lothar Mattheus on 25 and is set to break the record in Sunday’s final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how he has fared at each World Cup.

Germany 2006

Messi was 18 when he was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2006 tournament in Germany. He made an impressive debut in his side’s second group game as he became the sixth youngest scorer in World Cup history and also added an assist in a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. He started the final group game against the Netherlands and then was a substitute against Mexico in the last-16 tie, which was played on his 19th birthday. He was an unused sub as Argentina went out against Germany in the quarter-final, a decision that attracted much criticism.

South Africa 2010

The mercurial playmaker was a world star by the time the 2010 South Africa World Cup came around, but he was playing in a team that was struggling. They did ease through the group stage, with Messi playing all three games, having reportedly refused to be on the bench for the final match against Greece – where he wore the armband for the first time. Argentina again went out to Germany in the quarter-finals, losing 4-0, though Messi was named as one of the top 10 performers at the tournament despite failing to score.

Brazil 2014

Despite a superb tournament, Messi could not lead Argentina to glory in 2014
Despite a superb tournament, Messi could not lead Argentina to glory in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perhaps feeling like had something to prove on the biggest stage, Messi delivered a phenomemal tournament in Brazil, almost single-handedly taking Argentina to the final. He scored four goals in the group stage and then crucially assisted a late extra-time winner against Switzerland in the last-16. After a quiet game in the quarter-final against Belgium, he scored during the penalty shootout in the semi-final against the Netherlands. But he could not pull off one more masterclass as Germany were again Argentina’s nemesis in the final, winning 1-0 after extra time. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his superb individual displays.

Russia 2018

Messi was again the beating heart of the Argentina side as he entered his fourth World Cup, where he become the first player to score at the tournament in his teens, 20s and 30s. He missed a penalty in the opening group game against Iceland but notched against Nigeria. He assisted twice in last-16 defeat to eventual champions France, ensuring he had created goals at four successive tournaments.

Qatar 2022

Potentially at his final World Cup, Messi has been determined to go out with a bang as he again led his country to the final. He scored to put his side in front from the penalty spot in their opener against Saudi Arabia, a game which Argentina went on to lose in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. He then added another goal in the 2-0 win over Mexico as Argentina eventually ended up as Group C winners. He bagged again in a last-16 win over Australia before adding a goal and an assist in the quarter-final against the Netherlands, where he also scored in the penalty shootout. On his record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance, a Messi masterclass inspired a 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final as he scored from the spot again and assisted for Julian Alvarez after a mesmeric run.

