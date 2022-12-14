Gary Lineker refers to the USA as ‘an extraordinarily racist country’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Lineker refers to the USA as ‘an extraordinarily racist country’

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 1.46pm
BBC presenter Gary Lineker continues to speak out on social issues (Ian Walton/PA)
BBC presenter Gary Lineker continues to speak out on social issues (Ian Walton/PA)

Former England striker and broadcaster Gary Lineker has labelled the United States of America “an extraordinarily racist country” as he reflected on issues which surrounded Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup.

BBC presenter Lineker had been critical of the decision to award the showpiece event to Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised, and of the host country’s human rights record – in particular the conditions endured by migrant workers who have built the infrastructure needed to stage the World Cup.

Qatar 2022 secretary general Hassan Al-Thawadi had criticised the BBC and Lineker, who won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, for coverage of the opening game which did not present a “balanced view”.

Talking on The News Agents podcast, Lineker stressed social issues should always be highlighted, no matter what the country.

“We pointed facts out at the beginning of the tournament – those facts remain,” Lineker said.

“Lots of people were killed making the stadiums. Yes, the stadiums are extraordinary, the most beautiful ones probably I have ever seen, but at a great price.

“Homophobia is an issue here, women’s rights are a little bit of an issue here.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker
BBC presenter Gary Lineker has been critical of the decision to award Qatar the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“For me, it was always really more about the corruption side of it because, as I said previously, I think pretty much every country, including our own, has got issues.

“We are off to America in four years’ time, with Canada and Mexico, but obviously America’s an extraordinarily racist country, so there is always issues.

“But it was more the fact that we just pointed out a few facts and particularly the aspect of it being so corrupt – they said it was going to be summer and it was in the winter.

“I don’t think anything’s particularly changed (in my view since being in Qatar). It has been a cracking tournament but that’s football; football is a wonderful sport.”

Lineker also rejected suggestions that the Qatar 2022 organisers had reached out to him ahead of the tournament.

“There was one bit where the guy went on a radio station back home, I think he is one of the organisers, and said he tried to reach out to me time and time again to get an interview,” Lineker said.

“That, frankly, wasn’t true at all, neither to myself nor my agent. Then he said it was through the BBC – and the BBC have no record of it whatsoever.”

