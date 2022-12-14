Forest fan claims Oli McBurnie attacked him after pitchside ‘banter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest fan claims Oli McBurnie attacked him after pitchside ‘banter’

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 2.05pm
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie arrives at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA).
A Nottingham Forest fan alleged to have been stamped on by Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has claimed he was singled out and attacked after telling the star: “You’re s*** at football, I’m better than you.”

George Brinkley told Nottingham Magistrates’ Court he genuinely feared for his life after being put in a headlock by McBurnie’s team-mate, Rhian Brewster, during a pitch invasion following last season’s Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

Prosecutors claim Scotland international McBurnie, who was wearing a protective boot over an injury, suffered “a loss of temper and control” as 27-year-old Mr Brinkley celebrated Forest’s penalty shootout win on May 17.

Sheffield United v Rotherham United – Sky Bet Championship – Bramall Lane
McBurnie, 26, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies a single charge of assault by beating, claiming he lost his balance after going to the aid of a team-mate.

After social media footage alleged to show the assault was played to the court on Wednesday, Mr Brinkley said he invaded the pitch from the Peter Taylor Stand because of the “adrenaline” of Forest reaching a Wembley final.

Giving his account to a district judge via a video-link to a witness room, Mr Brinkley said he had been sitting near the dugout, in the second row of the stand, for the match.

He told the court: “At half-time I spoke to a couple of (United) players.

“I said, ‘Oli McBurnie you are s*** at football, I am better than you and I’m not a pro’.”

Mr Brinkley said former Swansea and Barnsley player McBurnie had heard the comment, adding: “He responded to me, laughing, and said, ‘You look like you are’.

“I said, ‘Enjoy the Championship next season’. I had a smile on my face. Hopefully because I was joking, it came across in that way.

“It’s just a bit of banter, isn’t it?”

Asked by prosecutor Simon Jones how McBurnie had reacted, Mr Brinkley said: “He had a grin on his face – quite patronising… looking down on me.”

Describing what he claims happened moments after Forest’s 3-2 penalty shootout win, Mr Brinkley told the court: “I celebrated with the two people directly behind me. I jumped over the advertising boards – I had that much adrenaline going through me.”

After joining other fans in hugging Forest defender Steve Cook, Mr Brinkley said, he saw that United forward Billy Sharp had a nose bleed.

“My instant reaction was shock,” the supporter added. “I didn’t know how it had happened.”

Oli McBurnie court case
Invited to tell the district judge what happened next, Mr Brinkley said: “I got headlocked to the ground. I was laid on my back.

“Oli McBurnie stamped on me once, stamped on me twice, then went to stamp on me for a third time, but then got pulled away.

“My instant reaction was to kick him but I didn’t because I knew what the repercussions would be.”

The alleged victim said he knew his assailant was McBurnie because he was the only person he had seen wearing a protective boot.

“I couldn’t get up because of the people around me,” he said. “I felt that I was going to get my head kicked in.

“I did genuinely fear for my life because I have had head injuries in the past and my head is very sensitive.”

The court heard that Mr Brinkley did not realise it was Brewster who had put him a headlock until he saw social media footage of the incident.

During cross-examination by McBurnie’s barrister, Lisa Judge, Mr Brinkley was asked if he was suggesting that the striker had selected him out of a crowd of hundreds and assaulted him “purely because you had said he was a s*** footballer”.

Ms Judge asked: “He (McBurnie) said, ‘Aha, that’s the man who said I was a s*** footballer, I am going to stamp on him?’”

Mr Brinkley answered: “I believe so.”

Later in his evidence, Mr Brinkley denied that his claims of assault were “brought about by a desire for compensation”.

He was also warned to be respectful after addressing Ms Judge as “babes” and accusing her of trying to “sugar coat” what had happened.

He told the court “the video doesn’t lie” – before being asked whether his claims of being stamped on were untrue.

After being asked if his account was “made-up fantasy”, Mr Brinkley answered: “No it’s not – not at all.”

The trial has been told McBurnie maintains that he did not make any physical contact with Mr Brinkley.

In a statement to police shortly after the incident, the player also said he had lost his balance slightly after being out injured for several weeks.

His statement added: “My intention at all times was in fact to make sure that I did not make any such contact with him.”

Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against Brewster in July.

The trial continues.

