Andrew Flintoff ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash, according to son Corey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andrew Flintoff ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash, according to son Corey

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 3.15pm
Andrew Flintoff is recovering from an accident while filming for Top Gear (Isabel Infantes/PA Archive)
Andrew Flintoff is recovering from an accident while filming for Top Gear (Isabel Infantes/PA Archive)

Andrew Flintoff’s son says the former England cricket captain is “lucky to be alive” after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

Flintoff was hurt on Tuesday morning during an incident at the programme’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, with the BBC confirming he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 45-year-old, who has carved out a successful television career since the end of his playing days and began hosting the motoring show in 2019, was reportedly airlifted from the scene.

New hosts of Top Gear
Flintoff was announced, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear in October 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (David Parry/PA)

Son Corey, 16, told MailOnline the situation had been perilous.

“He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive,” he said.

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Piers Morgan, a friend of Flintoff’s, said he had contacted the family and echoed both the severity of the situation and the optimistic outlook.

“I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be OK, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m told he’s going to be OK which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve been in contact with them privately, but I just want to wish him and his family, Rachel his wife, all the very best and I think we’re all just keeping our fingers crossed that the big man comes through alright.”

While many now know Flintoff for his TV work, he is still best remembered for his time as a tubthumping all-rounder, most notably during the unforgettable Ashes victory in 2005.

He went on to lead his country, finishing with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.

One of his predecessors as England skipper, Nasser Hussain, is commentating on the ongoing tour of Pakistan and reported that Ben Stokes’ team have been thinking of Flintoff since hearing the news.

Flintoff won the Ashes urn twice as a player.
Flintoff won the Ashes urn twice as a player (Gareth Copley/PA)

He told Sky Sports News: “We have been following it out here and trying to get in touch with Freddie’s agent and people around Freddie.

“The England team are in their team room and they’re a little bit concerned. Fingers crossed that Freddie is OK. He is a larger than life character. Hopefully good news will follow.”

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive has said it is looking into the accident.

“HSE is aware of this incident and is making inquiries,” said a spokesperson.

HSE is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions. It is procedure for the BBC to report the incident to the HSE and for inquiries to be made.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented