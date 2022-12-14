Aberdeen pleased community stadium remains part of city’s redevelopment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen pleased community stadium remains part of city’s redevelopment plans

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 4.23pm
Aberdeen are planning to leave Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has welcomed the city council’s decision to keep a new community football stadium within plans to redevelop the city’s beachfront area.

The Dons, who have been exploring their options with regard to moving away from Pittodrie, were invited by the council to come forward and discuss the possibility of collaborating on Aberdeen’s regeneration ‘masterplan’.

However, proposals to have a new net-zero stadium at the heart of the project appeared to have lost momentum recently, with the sourcing of funds emerging as a potential stumbling block.

Cormack issued a plea at the club’s AGM on Monday for the council to keep the collaboration plan on the table, and the owner is delighted that they opted to do so at a meeting of councillors on Wednesday.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with the council on the logical next steps to delivering and funding a flagship community asset that will benefit the city centre and the wider economy,” Cormack told the Aberdeen website after learning that the council remains supportive of the plans.

“If Aberdeen is to compete for the people and investment in order to thrive and prosper, we must have bold, ambitious projects that provide the amenities and facilities which will entice people to come here to work, live and play.

“The stadium at the beach is not simply about a home for Aberdeen FC where we would play one top-flight men’s game every second week.

“Instead it’s a genuine community asset, that would be used every day of the week to host the community and visitors, that cements our position as a leading developer of professional sport, that supports grassroots sport and actively promotes health and wellbeing.

“It not only keeps the club in the city and is supported by an overwhelming number of our fans, but it also retains and increases footfall and spend in our city centre, supporting local businesses and transforming the leisure offering for citizens and visitors.”

