Kyle Magennis hoping Hibs can spoil the party for Rangers boss Michael Beale

Kyle Magennis insists Hibernian will relish the challenge of trying to cause an upset in Michael Beale’s first competitive game in charge of Rangers.

The Easter Road side are the visitors as the Englishman kicks off his Ibrox reign after being appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor late last month.

Eighth-placed Hibs are 13 points behind the second-placed Gers in the cinch Premiership and lost six of their seven games leading into the World Cup break, but midfielder Magennis is adamant they will head west along the M8 with a positive mindset.

Hibs are the opponents in Michael Beale’s first Premiership game as Rangers boss (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “Going to Ibrox is always difficult but especially in their first competitive game under a new manager, they’ll be wanting to prove a point.

“It will be a tough game but it’s one we relish. There’s always a chance in football – we’ve got to believe in ourselves.”

Magennis is confident Hibs – who had been on a four-game winning streak prior to their more recent downturn – will have benefited from the break.

“I wouldn’t say the break was badly needed but it probably did come at a good time for us, just to reset ourselves,” he said. “We had been on a bad run of results but before that we were on a good run so hopefully the break has allowed us to work on a few things and get back to where we were earlier in the season.

“We’ve shown earlier in the season we’re good enough to beat teams so we just need to believe in ourselves.”

Lee Johnson and Kyle Magennis spoke to the press ahead of our return to cinch Premiership action tomorrow night 🎙 Watch them in full on 𝗛𝗶𝗯𝘀 𝗧𝗩 now 👇 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) December 14, 2022

Magennis returned to action shortly before the break after a year on the sidelines. He is not the only Hibs player to have been ruled out through injury in the early months of the campaign and he feels the break has allowed him and some of his team-mates to get back into peak condition.

“We had a week off (at the start of the World Cup break) but we’ve been back in training for the last three weeks,” he said, explaining how Hibs have made use of the month-long shutdown since their defeat at Kilmarnock on November 12.

“We’ve had a few bounce games so it’s been good to get a few boys who have been out injured, including myself, some minutes in the legs. We’re getting some big players back.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had a good few weeks training so I’m feeling fit. Hopefully the injury is behind me now and I can kick on.”