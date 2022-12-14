Kyle Magennis hoping Hibs can spoil the party for Rangers boss Michael Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Magennis hoping Hibs can spoil the party for Rangers boss Michael Beale

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 5.20pm
Kyle Magennis is looking forward to facing Rangers (Alan Rennie/PA)
Kyle Magennis is looking forward to facing Rangers (Alan Rennie/PA)

Kyle Magennis insists Hibernian will relish the challenge of trying to cause an upset in Michael Beale’s first competitive game in charge of Rangers.

The Easter Road side are the visitors as the Englishman kicks off his Ibrox reign after being appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor late last month.

Eighth-placed Hibs are 13 points behind the second-placed Gers in the cinch Premiership and lost six of their seven games leading into the World Cup break, but midfielder Magennis is adamant they will head west along the M8 with a positive mindset.

Michael Beale Unveiling – Ibrox Stadium
Hibs are the opponents in Michael Beale’s first Premiership game as Rangers boss (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “Going to Ibrox is always difficult but especially in their first competitive game under a new manager, they’ll be wanting to prove a point.

“It will be a tough game but it’s one we relish. There’s always a chance in football – we’ve got to believe in ourselves.”

Magennis is confident Hibs – who had been on a four-game winning streak prior to their more recent downturn – will have benefited from the break.

“I wouldn’t say the break was badly needed but it probably did come at a good time for us, just to reset ourselves,” he said. “We had been on a bad run of results but before that we were on a good run so hopefully the break has allowed us to work on a few things and get back to where we were earlier in the season.

“We’ve shown earlier in the season we’re good enough to beat teams so we just need to believe in ourselves.”

Magennis returned to action shortly before the break after a year on the sidelines. He is not the only Hibs player to have been ruled out through injury in the early months of the campaign and he feels the break has allowed him and some of his team-mates to get back into peak condition.

“We had a week off (at the start of the World Cup break) but we’ve been back in training for the last three weeks,” he said, explaining how Hibs have made use of the month-long shutdown since their defeat at Kilmarnock on November 12.

“We’ve had a few bounce games so it’s been good to get a few boys who have been out injured, including myself, some minutes in the legs. We’re getting some big players back.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had a good few weeks training so I’m feeling fit. Hopefully the injury is behind me now and I can kick on.”

