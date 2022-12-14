Baby joy for White as Rooney hails Messi – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 14 2022, 6.34pm England’s Ellen White announced some good news (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14. Football Ellen White had some good news. Mum and Dad 🥹April 2023 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/GsU30MoocN— Ellen White (@ellsbells89) December 14, 2022 Lionel Messi’s magic got people talking. Nothing has changed. 🤷🏻♂️🐐 https://t.co/j5GjcKto13— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 14, 2022 Wasn’t sure whether I was going to watch the rest of the World Cup after we were eliminated… but how can you turn down the opportunity to watch Leo Messi when he can still play to that level at the age of 35. Honestly astonishing. 🐐— James Maddison (@Madders10) December 14, 2022 Kevin De Bruyne returned to City training. Back home 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/fLAGg9fG6x— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 14, 2022 Happy birthday Chris Waddle. Wishing a very happy birthday to former #ThreeLions man @chriswaddle93! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/4Zt8zKV61o— England (@England) December 14, 2022 And Michael Owen. Happy birthday, @themichaelowen! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/jioLovz5JU— England (@England) December 14, 2022 Pep Guardiola has still got it. Still got it 😮💨 @PepTeam 👌 pic.twitter.com/56IgChfD7V— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 14, 2022 A man of many talents. 📸➡😁 pic.twitter.com/q2stZ6QcM8— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2022 Rio rubbed shoulders with the stars. Good to catch up with some familiar faces today ☕️🇮🇹 🇦🇷 🏴 pic.twitter.com/a1w02tGVi0— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 14, 2022 Kammy promoted his TV show. Lost for words 🗣that’s a phrase you never thought would be associated with me 😂🤣 https://t.co/df4leovMaF— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 14, 2022 Tennis Andy Murray takes on mum Judy Note to self. Never play mini golf with @andy_murray. Tries to talk you out of every shot. So annoying. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/bjOQdLExZV— judy murray (@JudyMurray) December 14, 2022 Cricket Stuart Broad made a prediction. Jack Leach https://t.co/xShRZW5Gwy— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? 