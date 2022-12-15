Every shirt number on 2022 World Cup squad lists has scored in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Every shirt number on 2022 World Cup squad lists has scored in Qatar

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 9.50am
Randal Kolo Muani strokes home against Morocco to complete a piece of World Cup trivia (Adam Davy/PA)
France substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday means every number on the World Cup squad lists, from one to 26, has now featured on the scoresheet.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how each number in turn was chalked off, with the help of a goalkeeping own goal from Germany’s Manuel Neuer.

13 – Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

The former West Ham and Everton striker scored the first two goals of the tournament in the opening-night win over Qatar.

Also: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

22 – Jude Bellingham (England)

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal against Iran
Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal against Iran (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also: Denzel Dumfries, Theo Hernandez

17 – Bukayo Saka (England)

Also: Ao Tanaka, Yeltsin Tejeda

10 – Raheem Sterling (England)

England’s 6-2 win over Iran ticked off six different numbers, with Sterling the first goalscorer wearing one of the traditional one to 11 set.

Also: Lionel Messi, Salem Al Dawsari, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Asensio, Andre Ayew, Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Pulisic, Wahbi Khazri, Serge Gnabry, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Neymar

Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring against Croatia
Argentina’s number nine Julian Alvarez and number 10 Lionel Messi are among the Golden Boot contenders (Adam Davy/PA)

9 – Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Despite the democratic nature of the goalscoring, numbers nine and 10 retain their traditional places at the head of the rankings with the number nines currently edging it by 13 scorers to 12 and 28 goals to 23. Number 10s Messi and Mbappe, with five goals each, will battle with four-goal number nines Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez for Golden Boot honours in Sunday’s final.

Also: Olivier Giroud, Gavi, Richarlison, Boulaye Dia, Mohammed Muntari, Robert Lewandowski, Andrej Kramaric, Niclas Fullkrug, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Cho Gue-sung, Julian Alvarez, Harry Kane

11 – Marcus Rashford (England)

Also: Gareth Bale, Saleh Al Shehri, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Osman Bukari, Hwang Hee-chan

7 – Jack Grealish (England)

Also: Alvaro Morata, Breel Embolo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lovro Majer, Mathew Leckie, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Lucas Paqueta

8 – Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo, left, is congratulated by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal
Cody Gakpo, left, earned the congratulations of coach Louis van Gaal (Ashley Landis/AP)

The PSV Eindhoven forward opened the scoring in all three of the Oranje’s group games.

Also: Ritsu Doan, Bruno Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Jordan Henderson, Paik Seung-ho, Aurelien Tchouameni

14 – Davy Klaassen (Netherlands)

Also: Adrien Rabiot, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Marko Livaja

21 – Tim Weah (United States)

Also: Ilkay Gundogan, Dani Olmo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Frenkie de Jong, Ricardo Horta

23 – Craig Goodwin (Australia)

Australia's Craig Goodwin, left, scores against France
Craig Goodwin scored a shock Australia opener against France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Also: Michy Batshuayi, Ramin Rezaeian, Moises Caicedo, Xherdan Shaqiri

18 – Takuma Asano (Japan)

Also: Ismaila Sarr, Dusan Vlahovic

19 – Carlos Soler (Spain)

Also: Famara Diedhiou, Alphonso Davies, Youssef En-Nesyri, Kim Young-gwon, Haji Wright, Wout Weghorst

15 – Rafael Leao (Portugal)

Also: Roozbeh Cheshmi, Mitch Duke

20 – Cheikh Dieng (Senegal)

A long way down the squad list, number 20s nonetheless rank behind only the prestigious numbers nine, 10 and seven, with eight different scorers.

Also: Piotr Zielinski, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mohammed Kudus, Phil Foden, Alexis Mac Allister, Henry Martin, Vinicius Jr

6 – Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

Andreas Christensen, centre, celebrates his goal against France
Andreas Christensen, centre, celebrates his goal against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also: Romain Saiss

24 – Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Also: Luis Chavez, Fernandez (own goal)

4 – Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica)

Also: Mohammed Salisu, Ivan Perisic

2 – Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia)

One of only five numbers with just a solitary goalscorer so far, a list that includes number one.

5 – Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro, centre, scores against Switzerland
Casemiro, centre, scores against Switzerland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also: Nayef Aguerd (own goal), Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji

3 – Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Also: Pepe

1 – Manuel Neuer (Germany, own goal)

The Bayern Munich stopper’s moment of misfortune against Costa Rica added the most unlikely of numbers to the scoresheet.

25 – Daizen Maeda (Japan)

26 – Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

The Benfica youngster replaced Cristiano Ronaldo to dramatic effect in the last 16, firing a hat-trick against Switzerland.

Also: Nahuel Molina

16 – Bruno Petkovic (Croatia)

12 – Randal Kolo Muani (France)

Petkovic’s quarter-final strike left only the number 12 to be ticked off and Kolo Muani obliged with his first touch as a substitute against Morocco.

