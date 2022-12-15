Ben Stokes would have ‘no issues’ handing Test debut to 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes would have ‘no issues’ handing Test debut to 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 10.03pm
Eighteen-year-old Rehan Ahmed could be handed a Test debut against Pakistan (Nick Potts/PA)
Eighteen-year-old Rehan Ahmed could be handed a Test debut against Pakistan (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Stokes would have no qualms about picking uncapped teenager Rehan Ahmed for the final Test of England’s series in Pakistan should the conditions call for a wrist spinner.

The 18-year-old was added to the squad after impressing with the England Lions in the United Arab Emirates during the team’s preparation camp for the tour.

Despite having just three first-class appearances under his belt and only making his LV= Insurance County Championship debut for Leicestershire in May, his ability convinced Stokes and Brendon McCullum to include him in the squad.

England have already won the series after victories at Rawalpindi and Multan
England have already won the series after victories at Rawalpindi and Multan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

England captain Stokes praised Ahmed, and could be persuaded to give him a debut cap in England’s final Test in Karachi on Saturday, with the tourists having already sealed victory in the series by winning the opening two matches.

“When we spoke about having Rehan into the squad, it was more than just bringing him in and integrating him into the squad,” Stokes said.

“We did speak about us having no issues with selecting him if we felt it was the right option.

“I don’t think this is a case of, if he was to play, of giving caps away.

“We picked him in the squad, not just because of his talent, but because we thought it would be a good opportunity to play if we thought it was necessary.”

If Ahmed is awarded a debut in Karachi he will become England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer, beating the record held by Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days old when he first represented the country in 1949.

Jack Leach is the only other specialist spinner in the squad, although Will Jacks and Joe Root have had significant parts to play with the ball in the first two Tests after Liam Livingstone played a limited role at Rawalpindi before returning home with a knee injury.

Stokes believes there is more to Ahmed than just his bowling and praised his ability with the bat, with the teenager already having a first-class century to his name.

“He loves cricket. I’m struggling to work out what he is, whether he’s a batter or a leg-spinner, which is I guess good, because it shows how much talent he’s got,” said Stokes.

“We got snippets of what he can do with the bat in that warm-up game briefly (when Ahmed hit 26 from 10 balls, including three fours and two sixes).

“Having a wrist-spinner is always exciting, especially for England, but it’s not getting too carried away with the potential that he has, because he is only young and you’ve still got to nurture talent, even how exciting it is.”

