Vivianne Miedema injured as Arsenal lose but progress to quarter-finals

Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League despite a 1-0 defeat to Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, where Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema suffered what looked a serious injury.

Holders Lyon – beaten 5-1 at home by Arsenal in their opening European tie in October – scored the only goal of the game just before half-time when Frida Maanum put through her own net.

The Gunners, though, have progressed from Group C ahead of the final round of matches as they have a better head-to-head record than second-placed Lyon, who are two points ahead of Juventus, their next opponents.

Arsenal midfielder Vivianne Miedema (left) suffered a serious injury at the end of the first half (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Despite the eventual positive outcome from the evening, Miedema’s injury will be the chief concern for Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall, who is already missing England striker Beth Mead with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Netherlands international – who had recently returned to action after being granted some time off to recharge – went down under no contact shortly after the Lyon goal and was in tears as she was carried off on a stretcher.

Lyon had started brightly, with Delphine Cascarino looking to stretch the home backline.

Arsenal went close from a corner in the 24th minute when Lotte Wubben-Moy headed over.

The Gunners pressed again towards the end of the first half as Katie McCabe’s cross towards the back post was just too far in front of Caitlin Foord.

Lyon took the lead in first-half stoppage time when a deep free-kick into the Arsenal penalty area was nodded across the six-yard box by Cascarino and Maanum diverted the ball into the net for an own goal.

Things got worse for Arsenal before the break when Miedema went down with what looked like it could be a serious knee injury after landing awkwardly as she challenged for a loose ball.

Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza came on to replace Miedema for the second half, with England captain Leah Williamson pushing up into a midfield role.

Arsenal made a positive start as McCabe got into the right side of the penalty area and fired in a low, angled drive which Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler held at her near post.

At the other end, Lyon substitute Eugenie Le Sommer fired a cutback from Cascarino straight at Arsenal number one Manuela Zinsberger.

The Gunners continued to press for an equaliser but were unable to open up a determined Lyon defensive line.

In the final minute, Lina Hurtig saw her shot cleared off the line following a corner, with Lyon keeper Endler then making an important save down at her near post from Stina Blackstenius’ follow-up effort.