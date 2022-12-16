Euro glory for Lionesses but England’s men fall short at Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro glory for Lionesses but England’s men fall short at Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 6.03am
England celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2022 (Adam Davy/PA).
England celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2022 (Adam Davy/PA).

An historic triumph during the summer ensured it was a year to remember for England’s Lionesses – but the men’s team were unable to make it a double as 2022 drew to a close.

Expectation on the women’s side was considerable entering July’s home European Championship, with the side having been in impressive, unbeaten form since boss Sarina Wiegman, a champion at the previous edition with her native Netherlands, had taken charge the previous September.

They went on to deliver in sensational style, clinching their first ever major trophy, and the first for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup success, after Chloe Kelly’s winner secured a 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates after scoring England's winner against Germany (Adam Davy/PA).
Chloe Kelly (right) scored the goal that clinched the European Championship for England (Adam Davy/PA).

Their surge to the final included an 8-0 group-stage thrashing of Norway, coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in a dramatic quarter-final thanks to Georgia Stanway’s stunning extra-time strike, and thumping Sweden 4-0 in the semis, with Alessia Russo scoring a superb back-heeled effort.

It was a journey that captivated the nation – the final had an attendance of 87,192, and a peak BBC One audience of 17.4million – as the popularity of English women’s football reached new heights and the likes of Kelly and Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament Beth Mead became household names.

Gareth Southgate’s men looked to add to that success at a winter World Cup in Qatar that had been plagued by controversy, with issues including the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ rights highlighted.

The team were on a six-match winless run, had lost 4-0 at home to Hungary in June and suffered Nations League relegation in September, but Southgate’s side, having reached the Euro 2020 final the previous year, believed they could go all the way.

Gareth Southgate during England's World Cup group match against Wales (Nick Potts/PA).
Gareth Southgate took his England side to Qatar after guiding them to the semi-finals of the last World Cup and a Euros final (Nick Potts/PA).

Things started well with a 6-2 victory against Iran, and with a 0-0 draw against the United States followed by 3-0 wins over Wales and, in the last 16, Senegal, and players like 19-year-old Jude Bellingham shining, England headed into the quarter-finals looking like genuine contenders.

But a clash with defending champions France proved the end of the road as they were beaten 2-1, captain Harry Kane equalising with a penalty that saw him become his country’s joint-highest scorer, then missing the chance to level again with another spot-kick late on, sending it over the bar.

At both tournaments England were joined in their group by another home nation that exited at that stage. Wales opened their first World Cup campaign in 64 years with a 1-1 draw with the USA before losing to Iran 2-0 and then to England.

Harry Kane sends his second penalty against France over the bar (Mike Egerton/PA).
Harry Kane sends his second penalty against France over the bar (Mike Egerton/PA).

Northern Ireland registered their first major tournament goal at the Women’s Euros, scored by Julie Nelson, but were unable to claim a point, beaten 4-1 by Norway, 2-0 by Austria and 5-0 by the hosts.

On the club scene, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City claimed the Premier League title for a fourth time in five years, finishing a point ahead of a Liverpool outfit who had been in the hunt for a quadruple.

Having beaten Chelsea in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds then had to settle for runners-up finishes in the league and Champions League, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the European final.

A turbulent year for Chelsea, who finished third in the league, saw them go through a change of ownership, with American tycoon Todd Boehly buying the club from Roman Abramovich in May, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and then management as Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September and replaced by Graham Potter.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA).

There was also big change at Manchester United following their sixth-placed finish, with Erik ten Hag brought in as boss over the summer after Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell, and the club in November parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual agreement, shortly after the Portugal star had fiercely criticised them in a TV interview.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham secured the other Champions League berth at the end of 2021-22, while the opening months of this season have seen Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the Premier League table, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle up in the top four, and summer signing Erling Haaland make a scintillating start to life at Manchester City, scoring 23 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

In Scotland, Ange Postecoglou oversaw Celtic reclaiming the league title from Rangers, who reached the Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt, before sacking the Dutchman last month and naming Michael Beale his successor.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea won their third successive Women’s Super League title, pipping Arsenal on the final day of the season, and also retained the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory over League Cup winners Manchester City, while Rangers were the women’s league champions north of the border.

