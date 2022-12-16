Uncapped Rehan Ahmed to make history in England’s final Test against Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Uncapped Rehan Ahmed to make history in England’s final Test against Pakistan

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.20am
Rehan Ahmed will make his Test debut in Pakistan (Nick Potts/PA)
Rehan Ahmed will make his Test debut in Pakistan (Nick Potts/PA)

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will become England’s youngest men’s Test cricketer when he takes to the field in the third and final game against Pakistan.

England skipper Ben Stokes has continued his bold captaincy approach by naming the uncapped 18-year-old in his team as the tourists go in search of a series whitewash in Karachi.

Ahmed earned a call-up to the senior set-up after impressing for Leicestershire last season and then England Lions during a warm-up camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmed only made his LV= Insurance County Championship debut for Leicestershire in May, but Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have insisted throughout this series that they would have no qualms over picking him.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to not only look at him but for him to come in and experience what it’s like to play international cricket,” Stokes said.

“We obviously brought him into the squad to try and get him amongst us and experience what it’s like being in this cricket team and we’ve been very impressed with what we’ve seen.

“He’s got a lot of skill with both bat and ball, so it’s great to be able to bring someone with the talent and the excitement that he has into the squad and see what he’s got this week.”

Ben Stokes
Rehan Ahmed has impressed Ben Stokes, pictured (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ahmed attracted media attention at just 11 years of age when he dismissed Stokes and Sir Alastair Cook in the nets having been invited to bowl at the national team.

He also received high praise from former Australia spinner Shane Warne, who when he saw him bowling in the nets at Lord’s as a youngster said in a video on Twitter: “That’s awesome man, really really good, I’m going to keep a close eye on you. I think we’re going to be commentating on you really soon.

“I think you’ll be playing first-class cricket by the age of 15.”

On Saturday, Ahmed will beat the record held by Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days old when he first represented the country in 1949.

Ahmed has already impressed in domestic cricket despite only playing three first-class games, hitting a century against Derbyshire in September, and Stokes was full of praise for his ability with bat and ball.

“I think being at such a young age, it’s great to see someone who has so much freedom in what they do and the way that he bats, he likes to get on with it and show what he’s about and almost – not show off – but show what he can do,” he said.

“He’s got a vast array of shots. And obviously a wrist-spinner is great to be able to have in your team, especially in these conditions.

“We’ve taken a look at the wicket as well which looks very dry, I personally think it might spin a bit more than it did in the last Test match but I’m not great at looking at pitches.

“It’s exciting times for Rehan especially, and he was very excited when we gave him the nod that he was going to play last night.”

Ahmed replaces all-rounder Will Jacks while England’s other change sees wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes return in place of seamer James Anderson.

