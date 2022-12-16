Ryan Jack happy the handbrake came off after Rangers’ slow start against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Jack happy the handbrake came off after Rangers’ slow start against Hibs

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.24am
Ryan Jack glad to see Rangers fight back against Hibernian (Richard Se;llers/PA)
Ryan Jack was glad Rangers eventually started motoring against Hibernian at Ibrox on Thursday night after stalling in the opening half of Michael Beale’s first competitive game as boss.

Hibs stunned an expectant home crowd after only eight minutes when Ryan Porteous – linked with a move to the Light Blues – headed the visitors in front from a corner.

And although Gers attacker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 15th minute, Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, back for the first time since February following a knee injury, restored the lead almost immediately with a confident finish past goalkeeper Allan McGregor to give his side a deserved half-time advantage.

However, Rangers showed a marked improvement in the second half and midfielder Jack levelled in the 58th minute from close range.

Striker Alfredo Morelos then grabbed what turned out to the winner four minutes later following nifty footwork by Malik Tillman and the home side ended an entertaining cinch Premiership match in control to take them to within six points of leaders Celtic.

“The second half was the way we wanted to look,” Jack told Rangers TV.

“The thing that was said before the game, that sticks in my mind, was just play with the handbrake off, everyone at it, giving 100 per cent, forward runs, playing close together, combination play.

“I don’t really think we got going on that side of it the first half.

“It was not really us in the way we want to look and the way we want to play, a bit sloppy and slow in possession. The goals we concede at this level is not good enough and we should look over that in the next couple of days and address it.

“But the second half we definitely did (get going) and you saw the goals we scored and obviously getting the three points is massive, for the first game back and in front of our crowd as well.

“Team spirit is massive in football, especially when you go behind at home and the crowd are demanding more, and rightly so, and at half-time we were demanding more of ourselves, the staff was demanding more of us.

“It showed a lot of character and togetherness that we managed to get through the game and get the three points.”

