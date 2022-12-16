Worcester Warriors rescue deal rejected by RFU as Wasps takeover approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Worcester Warriors rescue deal rejected by RFU as Wasps takeover approved

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 12.20pm Updated: December 16 2022, 7.13pm
Worcester continue to face an uncertain future following a key ruling by the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)
Worcester continue to face an uncertain future following a key ruling by the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)

Wasps will take their place in the Championship next season after their takeover was approved by the Rugby Football Union, but Worcester will not be joining them unless they find new buyers.

Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Ltd, the consortium led by the club’s former chief executive Jim O’Toole, has seen its bid rejected on the grounds of its refusal to meet the conditions set by the RFU.

The English game’s governing body said it will instead work with Worcester’s administrator Begbies Traynor to enable alternative bids in the hope of preserving professional rugby at Sixways.

Worcester entered administration earlier in the season
Worcester entered administration earlier in the season (David Davies/PA)

An RFU board meeting on Friday morning ratified the regulatory assessment of the prospective owners, which was undertaken by the ‘Club Financial Viability Group’.

Included within this were reviews of financial information, considerations of the bidders and their business plans for the clubs and external background checks in order to understand the level of risk involved.

Wasps and Worcester entered administration earlier in the season, resulting in their expulsion from the Gallagher Premiership.

If approved by the RFU, any new buyers would be able to relaunch the club in the second tier Championship, thereby ensuring their survival as professional entities.

The consortium seeking to buy Wasps, which includes members of Wasps Legends, were given the green light subject to several conditions being met.

These include financial commitments to ensure that the club remains funded, the lodging of a significant bond and the swift payment of rugby creditors.

However, Worcester’s buyers said they were unwilling to meet the conditions requested of them, including not disposing of the land around the stadium and swift payment of rugby creditors.

Worcester may have played their last professional game
Worcester may have played their last professional game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A RFU statement read: “The RFU board was also not satisfied with the information provided, in particular relating to the financial position of the buyer and their ability to continue to fund the club and to deliver on the business plan provided which included significant development at the Sixways site.

“Evidence of a non-binding heads of terms for external off-shore financing has been provided, but this is not committed.

“For these reasons the RFU does not have comfort that the business plan can be funded, nor that rugby is at the centre of the proposal for the business which is an American medical services company.

“The RFU is also concerned by the public statement from the bidders that they are prepared to acquire the site and develop it without a rugby offering.”

Begbies Traynor joint administrator Julie Palmer responded to the RFU’s decision by stating they are open to discussions with any interested party, although any offer must equal or exceed that of Atlas due to their obligation to creditors.

“We have also offered an urgent meeting over the weekend between the RFU and Atlas Worcester Warriors to try and resolve the position,” Palmer said.

In what was seen as a pre-emptive strike before the RFU’s decision, Atlas on Thursday released a statement accusing Twickenham of “seeking to impose onerous operational conditions”, thereby hindering “any commercial business that is needed to support elite men’s and women’s rugby”.

Former Worcester director of rugby Steve Diamond has said that the consortium he is fronting remains interested.

Having received approval from the RFU, Wasps’ new owners HALO22 announced they had reached a groundshare agreement at an as-yet unnamed Midlands venue. Wasps uprooted from London to Coventry in 2014.

Atlas said it was considering legal action against the RFU.

“The investors are dismayed that after willingly accommodating intrusive questioning about confidential business information, a major UK sports governing body can apparently misrepresent so blatantly the result of that collaboration,” said a statement from O’Toole.

“It is a considerable overreach on the part of the RFU to propose that the administrators negotiate with other bidders whose propositions were originally deemed insufficient versus the Atlas offer.

“Atlas will continue to work with the administrators to conclude the purchase transaction as swiftly as possible and continue to keep rugby and the community at the forefront of our plans.

“Atlas and it’s investors are now reviewing legal options in connection with challenging the conduct of the RFU in this process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented