Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad for rallying in Callum McGregor’s absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad for rallying in Callum McGregor’s absence

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 4.13pm
Ange Postecoglou (pictured) is happy to have Celtic skipper Callum McGregor available again (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou (pictured) is happy to have Celtic skipper Callum McGregor available again (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou praised his Celtic squad for rallying in the absence of Callum McGregor as he welcomed his captain back to action.

The 29-year-old Scotland midfielder has been out since injuring his knee in a Champions League match against RB Leipzig on October 5 but will return for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

In the first match back after the mid-season break, Celtic – who have lost only to St Mirren in the league this season – have the chance to extend their lead over Rangers at the top of the table to nine points.

The Hoops boss is pleased that he will have McGregor available again.

Postecoglou said: “Callum is good and ready to go. It’s great to have him back.

“To be fair to the lads, they have carried his absence really well, that was one of our challenges.

“When you lose such an influential figure on and off the field, how do you cover that absence in both areas?

“The boys stepped up. On the field the likes of Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull, they put in a real shift to cover his absence and off the field in terms of leadership, guys like Joe (Hart) and Cameron Carter-Vickers stood up.

“But there is no doubt it is great to have him back. He is a major influence in and around our football club and our team and that will definitely make us stronger.

“Not just his experience. He is our captain and leader and a top footballer.

“Every time you get a player like that back after an absence, the whole group feels good about it and I am sure he is looking to hit the ground running.

“He has worked really hard at training in the last couple of weeks to get himself back up to speed and looking forward to having him back in the team and no doubt he will make us stronger.”

Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) are out, while right-back Josip Juranovic is on World Cup duty with Croatia albeit he has sustained an injury ahead of the third-placed play-off against Morocco on Saturday.

Postecoglou is not surprised that Juranovic’s form in Qatar has appeared to garner attention but he alluded to the reports of the Celtic boss leaving his car to help other motorists who were stuck in the snow by way of addressing the speculation.

He said: “It is great that he is getting noticed. I want our players to get noticed.

“If they weren’t getting noticed they wouldn’t be doing well – so he has done really well.

“He has represented his country and club really well and had some strong performances against world-class opponents.

“You started with an ‘if’ and I will give you an ‘if’ back. If it stops snowing then I will be able to drive home without getting out my car so that will be fine too.

“My understanding is that he is probably not going to play tomorrow but at the same time, I don’t think it is anything serious.

“We will give him a week off anyway, we have done that with all the World Cup lads and hopefully he is right to go when he gets back.”

On third-placed Dons, who have lost only once at home in seven league games this season, Postecoglou added: “It is always a tough game. Last year we won there twice but both were tough games.

“Their home form is great but our away form is not bad either.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented