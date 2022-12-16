Hearts boss Robbie Neilson delighted with Liam Boyce contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson delighted with Liam Boyce contract extension

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 4.29pm
Liam Boyce (left) has agreed a contract extension with Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Boyce (left) has agreed a contract extension with Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robbie Neilson called Liam Boyce “an integral part” of the Hearts team after the injured striker signed a new contract until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old’s initial deal was due to expire at the end of this season and after he tore his ACL in August and was ruled out well into the new year, there was some doubt about whether he might have kicked his last ball for the Jambos.

However, Hearts have moved to ensure the Northern Ireland international – their top scorer in each of the previous two seasons – will remain at Tynecastle next term. There is the option of a further year on the new contract.

“It’s great news that Liam has committed his future to the club,” manager Neilson told Hearts’ website.

“He’s an integral part of the team and really suits our style of play, so to know that he’s going to be here longer is really positive.

“We’re not rushing him, he’ll continue to rehab and build up his fitness. When he’s ready to be involved then we’ll involve him.”

Boyce, who joined Hearts from Burton Albion in January 2020, had no doubts about his decision to remain with the Edinburgh club.

“There was a bit of interest as I came into my last season, but I always knew that I wanted to stay,” he said.

“My family is settled here and my daughter is in school. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here over the last three years and been able to play well along with feeling like a big part of the team. I’m glad it’s sorted and now I’m fully focused on getting back.

“I’ve always said that this is the biggest club I’ve played for. Even in my very first game where I scored against Rangers, the atmosphere was amazing right from the start. 
 
“To see us grow as a team, from being demoted, along with the way we play, it all just suits me as a player. It’s great to be a part of this, and hopefully be here for as long as possible.
 
“Everyone wants to win something, and we’ve gone close a couple of times now. I would love to win a trophy and have something to celebrate with the fans. The transformation the club has done in my time has been incredible. We want to keep getting better and better.” ­

