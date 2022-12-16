David Wotherspoon’s World Cup exploits should inspire St Johnstone – Liam Gordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Wotherspoon’s World Cup exploits should inspire St Johnstone – Liam Gordon

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 5.11pm
David Wotherspoon played for Canada at the World Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon believes David Wotherspoon’s World Cup exploits should inspire everyone at McDiarmid Park.

The 32-year-old midfielder made it into the Canucks’ squad for the finals in Qatar after spending much of the previous year sidelined by an ACL injury.

Much to the delight of everyone at Saints, Wotherspoon got on as a second-half substitute in the group-stage match against eventual semi-finalists Morocco earlier this month.

“Everyone was watching that last game just praying he was going to get on,” said Gordon. “It was brilliant to see him get the last 15 minutes.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He deserved it, especially after what he’s been through recently. He’s arguably one of St Johnstone’s best-ever players so it was well deserved. I was delighted to see him out there on the big stage.

“I think if you were to say 10 years ago to Spoony that he would be playing in a World Cup for Canada, he would have said you were crazy.

“It gives everyone inspiration, whatever country they’re from, to keep their head down and work as hard as they can. As Spoony’s just showed, anything is possible.”

Saints are sixth in the cinch Premiership as they resume their campaign away to Ross County on Saturday and Gordon is hoping they can remain in the top half for the rest of the season.

“We’ve always been a club that wants to overachieve,” he said. “Last year was obviously a little bit different but we feel we’re a good club with a good enough squad to push for the top six.

“We had to grind through a tough start to the season but we’ve hung in there and found ourselves in a pretty reasonable position come this time of the season.

“It’s time to put the foot down and keep pushing and hopefully we’ll be in the top six come the end of the season.”

Saints spent the entirety of last season in a relegation battle and only survived after a play-off, but Gordon believes the vibe in the squad is much better this term.

“It’s like night and day compared to this time last year,” he said. “We’ve got a great group, a really settled squad, with everyone pushing in the right direction and that’s filtered into the performances we’ve had so hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

