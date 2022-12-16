James Anderson expects Australia to come back hard at England in Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Anderson expects Australia to come back hard at England in Ashes

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 6.02pm
James Anderson believes Australia will try and come back hard at England when the sides meet in the Ashes next summer (Anjum Naveed/AP)
James Anderson believes Australia will try and come back hard at England when the sides meet for the first Ashes since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum revolutionised the national side’s fortunes.

Since Stokes was awarded the permanent captaincy in April, England have gone from a side with one win in 17 Tests to winning eight out of their last nine matches, and breaking countless records in the process.

England’s attacking brand of cricket, hailed as ‘Bazball’, has turned around their fortunes, with Stokes leading a confident and relaxed atmosphere focused on their playing style rather than results.

Anderson, who turned 40 earlier this year, believes England will be in a good place when Australia visit in June.

When asked if he was excited about the prospect of England playing their current style of cricket against the Australians, Anderson said: “Yeah, I feel like that going into every series and game we play.

“The message is the same every week – can we go to another level? Can we keep breaking records? Can we play even more entertaining cricket?

“I’m sure over the coming months the messages will be the same, with the talent we have got we should just keep getting better so that by the time the Ashes does come around, we’ll be in a good place.”

England’s new brand of cricket has created a stark contrast to the more traditional form of Test cricket played by the rest of the world’s cricketing nations.

Anderson believes there is a chance Australia could be threatened by their recent revolution, which started in the aftermath of England’s disappointing 4-0 defeat down under last winter.

“I dunno really (if Australia will be twitchy following Stokes’ side’s success),” the seam-bowler said.

“It’s an interesting one. I texted Tim Southee the other day to congratulate him on the NZ captaincy and he was like ‘I’m not sure I can keep up with you guys’.

“Maybe the Aussies might be more brash than him but there might be something deep down, where they’re not sure how they’re going to approach it against us.

“Having played against them a lot, I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can. But it seems a long way away at the minute, but hopefully we can keep enjoying ourselves and keep playing the way we are because it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

