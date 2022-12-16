Jordan message for Bournemouth fans and new Mead deal – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association December 16 2022, 6.04pm Michael B Jordan (left) and Beth Mead (Ian West/James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16. Football Michael B Jordan sent a message to Cherries fans. Honored. See you on the pitch pic.twitter.com/Q7stKI5eNX— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 16, 2022 Beth Mead signed a new deal at Arsenal. Our @Bmeado9 has something to say… pic.twitter.com/DbCfRHCJ4Q— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 16, 2022 Ian Wright sent his thoughts to injured Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema. Viv 🥹🙏🏿— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 15, 2022 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were not happy with FIFA’s plans. 🤔 https://t.co/IqLzZuwLhN— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 16, 2022 Like the ridiculous idea of @FIFAWorldCup every two years, this is another one from Infantino. Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle. FIFA hate the CL & want something similar themselves. European clubs should boycott it. https://t.co/YHdbAx8rna— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 16, 2022 Charlie Austin was bidding a fond farewell to Brisbane. Leaving a club with great management, staff , and a genuine tight group of lads was one of the hardest decisions I've made in my footballing career. I've enjoyed every minute at @brisbaneroar and am genuinely gutted to be saying goodbye so soon😢🧡 pic.twitter.com/L3SQu0MYeW— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) December 16, 2022 Barry Douglas was on the comeback trail. Yesterday was a big step 📈 out on the grass for the first time running 8 weeks after ankle reconstruction 💪🏽🙏🏼📈 pic.twitter.com/uPRShLCOX5— Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) December 16, 2022 Cricket Sydney Thunder were 15 all out. 8-10 of 5 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 16, 2022 15 all out ?!— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 16, 2022 Good game to win from here lads…😳 pic.twitter.com/jWReSOCYIs— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) December 16, 2022 What on earth. That takes me back to club days when we bowled Brighton out for 19 🙈🙈🙈 #BBL— Isa Guha (@isaguha) December 16, 2022 I guess that’s a way not to let @rashidkhan_19 have an impact on the game 🤦♂️— David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 16, 2022 The Thunder did not know what was to come. Bring on the second innings 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OVMhHNku9h— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 16, 2022 David Gower has still got it. If Rehan is making a debut as the youngest ever England player, can I say I’m ready to make a comeback as the oldest?Been netting at @TheRealPCB in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/PSJY9ojpBz— David Gower (@David215Gower) December 16, 2022 @David215Gower Still got it. Elegant, never lose it. https://t.co/S32N1mQOSb— Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) December 16, 2022 Danni Wyatt holidayed. Mum & Dad on tour 🫶🏼🥰 pic.twitter.com/oZShCIC7c5— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) December 16, 2022 Darts Matthew Edgar had a laugh. Mad to think just a few years ago I was 8/1 to win the world title pic.twitter.com/GjlGMP9h0F— Matthew Edgar (@theedgar501) December 16, 2022 Golf Ian Poulter was carting his son around. Friday Father/Son Bonding👨👦 pic.twitter.com/XCEdoXrnoH— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 16, 2022 Formula One George Russell had time on his hands. Contemplating what to do with myself until F1 is back… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PQ4lL8cmaI— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 16, 2022 