Aberdeen only missing injured winger Callum Roberts for Celtic visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Roberts is the only Aberdeen absentee for the cinch Premiership game against Celtic at Pittodrie.

The Dons winger is still making way his back from a long-term hamstring injury.

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes has recovered from a groin injury and will be in contention.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is available again after his recovery from a knee injury which has kept him out since October

Hoops midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) will miss out.

Right-back Josip Juranovic is on World Cup duty with Croatia, although he has picked up an injury ahead of the third-place play-off against Morocco on Saturday.