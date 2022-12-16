History-maker Beau Greaves beaten by Willie O’Connor on World Championship debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

History-maker Beau Greaves beaten by Willie O’Connor on World Championship debut

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.53pm Updated: December 16 2022, 11.23pm
Beau Greaves was disappointed as her historic appearance ended in defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Beau Greaves was disappointed as her historic appearance ended in defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Beau Greaves fell to a 3-0 defeat on her history-making debut in the World Darts Championship, with Willie O’Connor proving too strong in their first-round clash at Alexandra Palace.

The 18-year-old is the youngest woman to compete in the tournament, and has been in dominant form in the PDC Women’s Series, but she was unable to land a blow on her Irish opponent.

The crowd were loud in their support of the Doncaster thrower, but O’Connor held his nerve to finish the match with six legs in a row and celebrated the moment magnanimously as he raised Greaves’ hand.

Beau Greaves was beaten by William O‘Connor
Beau Greaves was beaten by Willie O‘Connor (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Her maiden appearance had started in eye-catching fashion as she nailed a 120 checkout in the opening leg, but she later missed double sixteen to take the set and allowed O’Connor to take the lead.

After nonchalantly checking her phone during the break, Greaves produced another impressive finish of 122 in the second set, and also banked a 180.

But the same pattern unfolded as she faltered at the decisive moment to go 2-0 behind, spurning a chance to go for bullseye and leaving the door open.

O’Connor was ruthless as Greaves’ radar wandered in the final set, but with so much time in front of her the teenager is likely to have plenty of better days ahead.

O’Connor suggested the focus on the match had not been to his taste, but predicted Greaves would continue to make waves.

“She threw absolutely brilliant stuff, she has a huge future ahead of her, and hopefully it’s the last time I play her for a long time,” he said.

“I don’t need this attention, I’d rather sneak away in the corner and mind my own business. I wasn’t going to fall into the circus of what it was, I just dealt with the task at hand.”

The final match of the night saw Michael Smith live up to his ‘Bully Boy’ nickname as the reigning Grand Slam champion put in a storming show against 22-year-old Nathan Rafferty. The fourth seed sprinted to victory, barely letting Rafferty find his feet as he won all nine legs without reply.

Smith brought an end to the hasty match with a bullseye finish, moving into the third round with a statement of intent. Earlier Keegan Brown lost his tour card as well as his first round meeting with Florian Hempel, going down 3-2 to head back to qualifying school.

Rowby-John Rodriguez had earlier lost 3-2 to Lourence Ilagan in a back-and-forth encounter that went all the way.

The afternoon session saw a quartet of straight sets victories, with Alan Soutar seeing off Mal Cuming, Boris Krcmar beating Toru Suzuki, Adrian Lewis easing past Daniel Larsson and Kim Huybrechts besting Grant Sampson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented