Hugo Lloris expects France to be fighting fit for World Cup final despite virus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hugo Lloris expects France to be fighting fit for World Cup final despite virus

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 9.45am Updated: December 17 2022, 8.47pm
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Saturday December 17, 2022.
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Saturday December 17, 2022.

France captain Hugo Lloris believes the “adrenaline and excitement” of a World Cup final with Argentina will ensure all his team-mates are fit to play, despite illness affecting several members of the squad.

On the eve of the showpiece event in Qatar, Les Bleus have a number of players suffering with illness as they aim to retain their status as world champions.

Defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate did not train on Friday, with the pair reportedly the latest to be struck down after Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman felt unwell for Wednesday evening’s 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco.

Varane, Konate and Coman did train on Saturday to allay fears of a defensive fitness crisis for head coach Didier Deschamps heading into the final.

Rabiot watched the game from the team hotel while Upamecano and Coman were unused substitutes as Deschamps revealed after the game his plans to isolate anyone showing signs of illness away from the rest of his squad.

Neither Lloris nor Deschamps would be drawn on offering any updates on the status of the squad when they addressed the media on Saturday morning.

But Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris insisted the magnitude of the occasion should see everyone raring to go against Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

“We are going to try and do our best in spite of the circumstances,” he said.

“I think thanks to the adrenaline and the excitement we will feel we will all be fit enough and ready to do whatever we can to win this last battle.

France Press Conference – Main Media Centre – Saturday December 17th
Didier Deschamps has a few concerns ahead of the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“In the past we have proved that French teams who have been successful have always based that success on a strong team spirit.

“So we try to draw from that, there is a very good feeling in the camp since the beginning of the tournament and there is no reason why that shouldn’t be the same again tomorrow.

“You’re never really prepared for that type of thing but we are trying to get ready for this match the best we can, these are things for which we weren’t necessarily prepared but we remain focused and of course we are very excited to play in a World Cup final.”

France can make history at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, where victory would see them become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

Deschamps, however, admits the romance of Messi leading Argentina to glory at his final World Cup means he and his players have to accept the role of outsiders.

France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Lloris will lead his team in the World Cup final for a second time (Nick Potts/PA)

“I often get that feeling but I’m fine being alone, it doesn’t bother me,” said the 54-year-old, who led France to victory in Russia four years ago and captained the team in 1998.

“These uncertainties always arrive. We are here and we have done everything we can to be well prepared for tomorrow’s game against Argentina.

“In a World Cup final especially, if you have the match and a whole context behind that, the objective is to come out with the title.

“I know that Argentina and many people around the world, even some French people as well, hope that Lionel Messi will win the World Cup – but we are going to do everything to achieve our objective.

“Only one team will come out with a third star on their shirt after tomorrow’s game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented